The Doctors Company Promotes Brittnie Hayes to Interim Senior Vice President of Claims

NAPA, Calif., April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doctors Company, the nation's largest physician-owned medical malpractice insurer, part of TDC Group, announced today that Brittnie Hayes, Esq., has been promoted to Interim Senior Vice President of Claims. Ms. Hayes succeeds Michael Meyer, who is retiring after 42 years in the medical professional liability insurance industry.

In this role, Ms. Hayes will lead the National Claims team and oversee the planned ProAssurance integration, while providing continuity for members, brokers, and business partners. She will set strategic and operational direction for The Doctors Company claims, strengthen reserve governance and litigation strategy, and drive day-to-day execution, all while maintaining the high level of service members expect.

"Mr. Meyer has been a steady, trusted leader at The Doctors Company. He brought deep expertise, sound judgment, and a consistent focus on doing the right thing," said Deepika Srivastava, Chief Operating Officer at The Doctors Company. "We have full confidence in Ms. Hayes to ensure continuity for our more than 100,000 members. Her leadership in advancing data-driven insights strengthens our defense and reinforces our disciplined approach to claims management. She brings a rare ability to pair technology with human judgment to drive strong trial outcomes."

Since joining The Doctors Company in 2023, Ms. Hayes has held national and regional leadership roles, most recently serving as Vice President of Claims for the Northeast Region. In this role, she led regional litigation, oversaw claims operations, and partnered with Underwriting and Business Development on strategy, jurisdictional risk, and data-driven performance insights.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to lead this team and build on the strong foundation we've created," Ms. Hayes said. "At a time of rising nuclear verdicts and changing courtroom narratives, we remain focused on delivering a strong defense to protect our members. Ninety-three percent of The Doctors Company members surveyed say we set the standard for the industry's most aggressive defense; we will continue to prioritize the needs of healthcare professionals while maintaining rigorous claims-handling practices."

Ms. Hayes is a licensed attorney across multiple states. Her expertise spans courtroom strategy, claims operations, and medical professional liability thought leadership. She has built a career bridging practical defense experience with national-level insights, and her work reflects a deep understanding of how claims, social perception, and operational strategy intersect in modern malpractice defense.

Her background includes leadership roles at COPIC Insurance Company and earlier experience as a defense attorney specializing in medical professional and hospital malpractice litigation. She holds a juris doctor from Creighton University and a bachelor of science degree in political science from Nebraska Wesleyan University.

About The Doctors Company

Founded and led by physicians, The Doctors Company (thedoctors.com) is relentlessly committed to advancing, protecting, and rewarding the practice of good medicine. The Doctors Company helps hospitals and practices of all sizes manage the complexities of today's healthcare environment—with expert guidance, resources, and coverage—and is the only medical malpractice insurer with an advocacy program covering all 50 states and the federal level. The Doctors Company is part of TDC Group (tdcg.com), the nation's largest physician-owned provider of insurance and risk management solutions. TDC Group serves the full continuum of care, from individual physicians to academic medical systems—over 120,000 healthcare professionals and organizations nationwide. To learn more about our data-driven insights and to stay up to date on industry trends, follow and subscribe to The Doctors Company on X (@doctorscompany), YouTube, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

SOURCE The Doctors Company