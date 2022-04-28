"The Dog Dilemma!" Helps Families Prepare for Pet Adoption

Screenwriter Peter Chiarelli (Crazy Rich Asians,The Proposal) hopes his first children's book helps kids understand the responsibility of owning a pet

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Screenwriter Peter Chiarelli is adding children's book author to his credentials with the release of his first book, "The Dog Dilemma!". Written for young readers, the book tells the story of a sister and brother duo, Amelia and Theo, and their quest to convince their parents that they're ready for a family pet.

"As a dad, I know firsthand how completely charming and relentlessly convincing kids can be when they want a pet. In fact, my children and their pet adoption tactics inspired the book," Chiarelli says. "Ultimately, I want readers to have a good laugh and be entertained, but also want to show them that pet adoption means you're committing to a friend for life, and that comes with a great deal of responsibility, not just for the grownups, but for the kids as well."

Illustrated by Erica J. Chen, "The Dog Dilemma!" is available on Amazon (link here) for $11.99. The book officially releases today prior to National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day on April 30. All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit no-kill animal shelters.

Chiarelli hopes these lessons translate into fewer pets being returned to shelters from families who weren't prepared to care for them. According to a 2020 study in the National Library of Medicine, the number of companion animals returned to animal shelters within the first six months of adoption in the U.S. is estimated to be anywhere from seven to 20%*.

Chiarelli worked with Freshpet, the leading fresh, refrigerated pet food brand, to bring the book to life. To date, Freshpet has donated over 12 million meals to animals in need, covered medical expenses for shelter partners and more. The brand will also match all adoption fees on April 30 at its longtime shelter partners, St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center in New Jersey and Pennsylvania SPCA.

For more information about Freshpet and "The Dog Dilemma!", visit Freshpet.com, and connect with Freshpet on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Freshpet

Freshpet's mission is to improve the lives of dogs and cats through the power of fresh, real food. Freshpet recipies are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at their Kitchens in Bethlehem, PA. Thoughtfully prepared, all food is made using natural ingredients, cooking in small batches at lower temperatures to preserve the natural goodness of the ingredients. Freshpet foods and treats are kept refrigerated from the moment they are made until they arrive at Freshpet fridges in your local market.

Freshpet is available in select mass, grocery (including online), natural food, club, and pet specialty retailers across the United States, Canada and Europe. From the care taken to source ingredients and make each recipe, to the moment it reaches your home, Freshpet's integrity, transparency and social responsibility are the way they like to run their business.

*PMCID: PMC7552273 PMID: 32899419

SOURCE Freshpet