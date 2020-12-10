The Dohmen Company Foundation Purchases Historic Fein Brothers Building

Dohmen Company Foundation to move headquarters to 2007 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Fein Brothers Building. Tweet this

The new space will serve a dual purpose as both Dohmen's new organizational headquarters as well as the home of its Food For Health program. Food For Health is a program designed to use medically tailored meals to reverse chronic disease, and is currently in beta with Common Ground Healthcare Cooperative.

"Close to 80% of our $3.6 trillion annual healthcare spend in this country is spent treating chronic disease that is entirely preventable; and the trend line is going the wrong direction, with rising rates of diabetes, heart disease and obesity," Koshgarian says. "We believe the way to course correct is to allocate more dollars to preventive interventions like food, rather than allowing people to develop health problems requiring expensive medical treatment."

With nearly 20 years of health care experience, almost 10 of those with Dohmen, Koshgarian brings unique insight to her new leadership role. "I can personally attest to the power of addressing chronic health issues with food and lifestyle changes," she says. "I've seen the results first hand. I'm proud to lead an organization that sees the importance of empowering all people with the tools they need to lead a healthy life, because healthy communities are powered by healthy people."

About the Dohmen Company Foundation

With more than 162-years of healthcare experience, Dohmen has found a way to combine the rigor of business with the heart of philanthropy, becoming the first organization in the nation to transition from a family-owned S-Corporation to a foundation-owned philanthropic enterprise. Today, instead of creating shareholder return, Dohmen is focused on creating social return by investing in healthy communities powered by healthy people, through its own community programs, programs delivered by partner organizations and its portfolio of social businesses.

