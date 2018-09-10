The DOLLAR ZOMBIE™ Rises from the Grave to Invade an Applebee's Near You This October

The DOLLAR ZOMBIE marks the first time Applebee's has crowd-sourced its Neighborhood Drink of the Month, with guests providing input on everything from the drink's color to the flavors and garnish. The result is a scary-delicious combination of rum and pineapple, passion fruit, cherry and lime flavors.

"Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we're excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE," said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee's. "We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink."

Price, participation and hours or availability may vary by location, and guests must be 21-years old or over to enjoy responsibly. Void where prohibited.

For more information on this as well as other Halloween drinks and limited time offers from Applebee's, visit Applebee's online.

As always, Applebee's reminds you to please drink responsibly.

