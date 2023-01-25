The Dominguez Firm Announces the Winners of its Spring 2023 Scholarships

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future attorney Jewel Drigo is the winner of The Dominguez Firm's Legal Scholarship and Caedmon Tidwell has been selected as our Collegiate Scholar for the Spring of 2023. The Dominguez Firm congratulates both on their achievements and wishes them the best of luck in the future. Jewel is currently a student at Yale Law School while Caedmon will be entering Texas A&M University as a freshman later this year.

The Dominguez Firm is steadfastly committed to providing outstanding students with scholarships so they can continue their educations. When J.J. Dominguez, the CEO and Founder of The Dominguez Firm started his scholarship program several years ago, little did he know world events would conspire to interrupt the studies of so many students. In the face of this challenge, the firm not only continued its commitment to helping students succeed, but it doubled the number of yearly scholarships it provides.

Our Legal Scholar, Jewel Drigo was born in the island nation of Dominica. Seeing her father's entrepreneurial ventures stifled by poor legal guidance fueled her desire to become an attorney from a young age. When she was twelve, she and her family moved to the United States. After an internship at an immigration law firm in Michigan, she worked at a firm in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Her experience there strengthened her resolve to help those in need of legal assistance not just in Dominica, but throughout the region.

Today, Jewel is a student at Yale Law School working hard towards that dream, "I am so grateful to The Dominguez Firm for this scholarship. Reflecting on my experiences this past semester, I am humbled to be the first person in my family to attend law school. This scholarship means I can continue one step closer to achieving my academic goals without being concerned about rising debt and financial challenges," Jewel stated.

Caedmon Tidwell's evocative essay describing his work in the country of Zambia touched us deeply. Born in South Africa, he was raised in Zambia where his US-born parents established and ran an orphanage. When he was 13, they returned to the United States, specifically Texas, where he excelled in academics, sports and theater. Caedmon thrived in his new home however, a return trip to Zambia at 17 made him realize his heart would always be in Africa.

Caedmon is clear about his future plans; helping Zambians build safe quality structures using local materials and advanced construction knowledge. "I am so grateful to receive the scholarship from your firm to further my education at Texas A&M University this fall. Your generosity not only affects me, but it will affect those that I plan to serve using my Construction Science degree in the overseas mission field in the future. Thank you for your very generous gift. God bless you!"

