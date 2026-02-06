The Dominguez Firm Celebrates Its Spring 2026 Scholarship Recipients

Gabriel Traina and Rafaella Di Cesaro were selected for their stellar academics and admirable humanitarian efforts.

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a prominent personal injury law firm that strongly supports higher education, proudly announces the recipients of its Spring 2026 Scholarships. Gabriel Traina, a Public Relations major at Illinois State University, has been named the Collegiate Scholar. Rafaella Di Cesaro, accepted to Case Western Reserve University School of Law, is the Legal Scholarship recipient.

2026 Spring Scholarship Winners

Gabriel Traina's path toward volunteerism was shaped by the challenges many students encountered during the pandemic. He transformed a difficult period into an opportunity for growth, finding purpose through community involvement and leadership.

Gabriel maintains an outstanding student record at Illinois State University. Through the A Giving Heart Foundation, he has helped raise money for children with congenital heart disease. He is also minoring in Spanish to better serve Spanish-speaking communities.

Collegiate Scholar Gabriel shared his thoughts on being selected. "I'm incredibly grateful to The Dominguez Firm for this scholarship and their belief in my potential to make a difference in the world and my community. Their support motivates me to continue striving for academic and professional success."

Rafaella Di Cesaro understands firsthand the obstacles faced by families navigating complex immigration systems. Her father's difficult journey to the U.S. shaped her decision to practice immigration law and assist others seeking stability.

Despite facing her own documentation issues, Rafaella excelled academically at John Carroll University where she majored in Political Science with a minor in Data Science. She currently works at the Cleveland Clinic's Visa & Immigration Services Department advising international employees dealing with the process.

Rafaella reflected on the impact of being named this semester's Legal Scholar. "This scholarship strengthens my ability to pursue a legal career dedicated to service and justice. Thank you so much for making this possible!"

The Dominguez Firm applauds everyone who applied for a scholarship this semester. The quality of student submissions reinforces the importance of investing in education, especially as rising costs continue to create barriers for many.

