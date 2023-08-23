The Dominguez Firm Congratulates Our Fall 2023 Scholarship Winners

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm, is thrilled to announce the winners of its Collegiate and Legal Scholarships for the Fall of 2023. This semester's exceptional individuals are Camerina Aguilar and Sarah Longalong, respectively. They embody the firm's commitment to justice, community empowerment, and positive change.

This fall's Legal Scholar, Sarah Longalong, is a standout student at Southwestern Law School in Los Angeles. "With the incredible help of this scholarship, I can step towards a career centered in holistic advocacy for my community. As I near the end of my law school journey, this scholarship not only reduces my financial burden, but allows me to focus on my education and prepare for the bar," she stated. Sarah's work is a testament to her unwavering commitment to justice. Coming from a first-generation Filipino-American background, she showcases a deep understanding of cultural barriers and a strong belief in the power of community support.

Sarah's involvement with the Los Angeles City Attorney's Office and her contributions to several mentorship programs at Southwestern demonstrate her proactive approach to addressing social issues. Through mentorship and leadership roles, she fosters inclusivity within her law school community, creating a nurturing environment for aspiring legal professionals of all backgrounds. Sarah's activism promoting equitable representation and access to law exemplifies The Dominguez Firm's values. The firm is excited to recognize Sarah's accomplishments and potential to create positive change within the legal sector and society overall.

Camerina-Elena Aguilar is The Dominguez Firm's Collegiate Scholarship recipient. Camerina's inspiring life story from personal struggles to becoming a resilient advocate for mental health and well-being aligns with the firm's mission to support exceptional students striving to improve communities. Camerina's advocacy for mental health awareness and recovery is admirable. In addition, her involvement with the Children's Hunger Fund reflects her commitment to addressing food insecurity within underserved communities.

As she embarks on her academic journey majoring in psychology at California State University Long Beach, The Dominguez Firm is excited to assist her in her vision. "This scholarship will help me achieve my future educational and life goals in which I can empower others through a career in mental health. I am very grateful for this opportunity provided by The Dominguez Firm, thank you!" We applaud Camerina's incredible work towards making a meaningful impact.

Attorney J.J. Dominguez, the Founder and CEO of The Dominguez Firm, is committed to providing quality legal representation for all members of the community and advocating for justice. The Collegiate and Legal Scholarships continue the firm's long-standing tradition of empowering promising students dedicated to helping others.

