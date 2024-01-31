The Dominguez Firm Proudly Announces Its Spring 2024 Scholarship Winners

Gabriela Monico and Nayani Manor were chosen as the Legal and Collegiate Scholarship recipients, respectively.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm continues its tradition of recognizing outstanding students through its Legal and Collegiate Scholarships. This semester's winners were selected based on their remarkable accomplishments and proactive work to improve the lives of others. Not only did Gabriela Monico and Nayani Manor excel as students, but they also worked tirelessly to champion those who often don't have a voice.

Scholarship Winners

Gabriela Monico's journey from El Salvador to the United States at age 16 is a story of resilience and determination. Overcoming major challenges, including experiencing housing insecurity, Gabriela became the first in her family to attend college at UC Berkeley. While there, her leadership in the undocumented support group and advocacy efforts led to significant achievements, including the passage of the California Domestic Worker Bill of Rights.

Upon graduation, she worked as an immigration paralegal with a diverse clientele, inspiring her decision to become an attorney. Gabriela is attending Yale Law School where she is involved in the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic. This group focuses on unionization and seeking justice for immigrant families affected by family separation.

Nayani Manor, the recipient of The Dominguez Firm's Collegiate Scholarship, is dedicated to addressing the educational disparities the children in her community of North Las Vegas face. Seeing many students struggle academically spurred her to take action. By working closely with educators, she was able to identify areas where additional support was crucial. This led her to create after-school tutoring programs. Not only did her one-on-one sessions help her students gain more confidence, but they also sparked their curiosity and ultimately, the realization that they could aspire to achieve their goals.

"I am so grateful for the support of the Dominguez Firm and their commitment to help support the lives of future youth. This scholarship will help further my dream of being an advocate of change for my community though being an Elementary educator. Overall I feel blessed to be able to contribute and continue my pursuit of excellence," Nayani stated upon hearing she had been selected. She is now majoring in elementary education at Miles College in Alabama. Her commitment exemplifies her vision for a more equitable educational landscape and a brighter future for students in her community.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. For a free consultation, call (800) 818-1818. Available 24/7.

Media contact:

Rosalia Tredwell

3250 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 2200

Los Angeles, CA 90010

372207@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP