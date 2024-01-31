The Dominguez Firm Proudly Announces Its Spring 2024 Scholarship Winners

News provided by

The Dominguez Firm, LLP

31 Jan, 2024, 08:38 ET

Gabriela Monico and Nayani Manor were chosen as the Legal and Collegiate Scholarship recipients, respectively.

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm continues its tradition of recognizing outstanding students through its Legal and Collegiate Scholarships. This semester's winners were selected based on their remarkable accomplishments and proactive work to improve the lives of others. Not only did Gabriela Monico and Nayani Manor excel as students, but they also worked tirelessly to champion those who often don't have a voice.

Continue Reading
Scholarship Winners
Scholarship Winners

Gabriela Monico's journey from El Salvador to the United States at age 16 is a story of resilience and determination. Overcoming major challenges, including experiencing housing insecurity, Gabriela became the first in her family to attend college at UC Berkeley. While there, her leadership in the undocumented support group and advocacy efforts led to significant achievements, including the passage of the California Domestic Worker Bill of Rights.

Upon graduation, she worked as an immigration paralegal with a diverse clientele, inspiring her decision to become an attorney. Gabriela is attending Yale Law School where she is involved in the Worker and Immigrant Rights Advocacy Clinic. This group focuses on unionization and seeking justice for immigrant families affected by family separation.

Nayani Manor, the recipient of The Dominguez Firm's Collegiate Scholarship, is dedicated to addressing the educational disparities the children in her community of North Las Vegas face. Seeing many students struggle academically spurred her to take action. By working closely with educators, she was able to identify areas where additional support was crucial. This led her to create after-school tutoring programs. Not only did her one-on-one sessions help her students gain more confidence, but they also sparked their curiosity and ultimately, the realization that they could aspire to achieve their goals.

"I am so grateful for the support of the Dominguez Firm and their commitment to help support the lives of future youth. This scholarship will help further my dream of being an advocate of change for my community though being an Elementary educator. Overall I feel blessed to be able to contribute and continue my pursuit of excellence," Nayani stated upon hearing she had been selected. She is now majoring in elementary education at Miles College in Alabama. Her commitment exemplifies her vision for a more equitable educational landscape and a brighter future for students in her community.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. For a free consultation, call (800) 818-1818. Available 24/7.

Media contact:
Rosalia Tredwell
3250 Wilshire Blvd. Suite 2200
Los Angeles, CA 90010
372207@email4pr.com

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP

Also from this source

Juan J. Dominguez and Matthew K. Joy Named to the 2024 Super Lawyers® List

Juan J. Dominguez and Matthew K. Joy Named to the 2024 Super Lawyers® List

The Dominguez Firm proudly announces that two of its esteemed attorneys, Juan J. Dominguez and Matthew K. Joy, have been recognized in the...
The Dominguez Firm Congratulates Our Fall 2023 Scholarship Winners

The Dominguez Firm Congratulates Our Fall 2023 Scholarship Winners

The Dominguez Firm, a nationally recognized personal injury law firm, is thrilled to announce the winners of its Collegiate and Legal Scholarships...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Education

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.