The Dominguez Firm's Fall 2021 Collegiate Scholarship Winner Is Leslie Ceja

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dominguez Firm continues its commitment to recognizing outstanding academic achievement with its biannual Collegiate Scholarship award. This fall's recipient is Leslie Ceja, who will be a freshman at College of The Sequoias in the coming semester. Her pledge to making a positive impact in her community, even in the face of major personal challenges moved and inspired us.

Collegiate Scholarship Winner Leslie Ceja DominguezFirm.com

J. J. Dominguez, the CEO and Managing Partner of The Dominguez Firm created the Collegiate Scholarship award to recognize and encourage excellence in education. Students who achieve academically and make a difference should be recognized. When they do so despite considerable obstacles, their efforts should be rewarded.

Leslie shared her life story with us, including her struggles, accomplishments, and aspirations. Her outstanding academic record was truly impressive, but it was just one part of her entry that made us take notice. Her perseverance and concrete efforts to help others sealed her place as our fall scholarship winner. Examples of Leslie's work on behalf of her community of Fillmore include providing meals for senior citizens and coordinating with the city's special education department to offer children free tutoring.

The Dominguez Firm is happy to provide Leslie with this scholarship. In accepting it she said, "As a result of The Dominguez Law Firm's grand generosity, individuals with high aspirations to create positive change are able to pursue their dreams. This reward reaffirms that no matter how disadvantaged, troubled, and misrepresented one may be; arduous work and good deeds are always recognized. I will continue to work and fight so I may assist others on their boundless journey like The Dominguez Law Firm has for me."

Leslie will be majoring in engineering at College of the Sequoias. She plans to use her degree to improve the lives of others through the help of technology. This includes those living in underserved communities and differently-abled children. We know Leslie will make a difference and look forward to seeing her achievements take shape in the future.

The Dominguez Firm is a powerhouse personal injury and employment law firm that has been helping clients for over 30 years. The firm's award-winning attorneys have recovered over $750 million* for deserving clients with a focus on outstanding customer service. For a free consultation, call 800-818-1818. Available 24/7.

Media contact:

Rosalia Rodriguez

[email protected]

1-800-818-1818

SOURCE The Dominguez Firm, LLP