The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival© Announces Inspiring Closing Night Premiere of A MAN WITH SOUL: THE IMPACT OF KENNETH COLE

At Glamorous Glazer Hall in Palm Beach, February 6, Cocktail Reception 6-7 pm, Screening at 7:30 pm

Shoe King Kenneth Cole and Director Dori Berenstein will Attend

PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival© (SASIFF), presented by MorseLife, will conclude 13 days of hot, new, award-winning movies by screening another powerful documentary at the beautiful new Glazer Hall in Palm Beach:

A MAN WITH SOLE:

THE IMPACT OF KENNETH COLE

(Documentary / 2024, Palm Beach County Premiere. Directed by Dori Berinstein. USA, 104-minutes)

Fashion designer, philanthropist, and footwear purveyor Kenneth Cole knows his shoes. He also appears to know the Native American directive to walk a mile in the moccasins of others, as proven through his 40 years of attention-grabbing strategies for merging commerce and compassion to raise awareness for causes including AIDS, homelessness, and LGBTQIA+ rights. From the glitter of the star-studded AIDS benefits that he mounted at the Cannes Film Festival to the humorous billboards in Times Square, Cole's unique entrepreneurship sells a humanitarian message. Emmy-winning director Berinstein delves into Cole's history, his passion for social justice, and the brilliantly engaging promo that makes caring as cool as buying hot designer shoes.

Note: Kenneth Cole and Director Dori Berinstein will be present for audience discussion

Friday, February 6, Cocktail Reception 6 to 7 pm; premiere screening at 7:30 pm

The evening will begin with a cinematic cocktail reception at 6:30 pm, followed by the Palm Beach County premiere screening one hour later. Tickets are $125 and are available for purchase online at www.sasiff.org.

About The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival:

The Donald M. Ephraim Sun & Stars International Film Festival©, presented by MorseLife, aims to bring highly anticipated, critically acclaimed, and thought-provoking films to Palm Beach County. As a world-class film festival, it represents a major contribution to the cultural life of Palm Beach County and is back for its fourth season with screenings at the Kravis Center's Rinker Playhouse (Jan. 25-31), Hooky Entertainment Delray (Feb. 1-5), with the closing night screening at glamorous new Glazer Hall in Palm Beach (Feb. 6). SASIFF was co-founded by film buffs and cultural philanthropists Donald M. Ephraim and Terri Sriberg. For more information about purchasing tickets or becoming a sponsor, please visit www.sasiff.org, www.facebook.com/DME.SASIFF and www.twitter.com/dmesasiff or www.instagram.com/dme_sasiff, email [email protected], or call 561.220.6735.

About MorseLife:

MorseLife serves more than 3,600 seniors every day on its campus in West Palm Beach and through its community outreach programs. Founded in 1983, MorseLife is a provider of health care and residential services for seniors in Palm Beach County. A charitable, not-for-profit organization, its programs also include short-term rehabilitation, long-term care, independent and assisted living, memory care assisted living, hospice, home health care, care management, meals-on-wheels, and PACE. Since its beginnings, MorseLife has built a reputation and tradition of caring for seniors with excellence, dignity, and compassion. For more information, visit morselife.org, www.facebook.com/MorseLife, www.twitter.com/MorseLifeHealth, www.instagram.com/morselifehealth or www.linkedin.com/company/morselife-inc-/ or contact [email protected].

