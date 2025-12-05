The Dot Corp Expands Services With New Promotional Products & Apparel Division

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dot Corp has expanded its services with the addition of a Promotional Products & Apparel division, giving clients a single partner for print, mail, fulfillment, branded merchandise, and corporate gifting. The division brings apparel, promo items, and curated kits into the same ecosystem that already supports complex print, direct mail, eCommerce, and kitting programs.

For years, The Dot has supported national brands with commercial printing, wide format graphics, direct mail campaigns, eCommerce ordering, and kit assembly. The Promotional Products & Apparel division extends that model so that T shirts, hoodies, event swag, and premium gifts can be planned, produced, packed, and shipped alongside postcards, brochures, signage, and packaging.

The Promotional Products & Apparel division offers:

Branded apparel for staff, events, and retail

Promotional items and swag for campaigns, conferences, and gifting

Curated kits that combine print, packaging, and merch

Program support for ongoing company stores and multi location brands

"What our clients want is alignment," said Sandy Barragan, President of Client Services at The Dot Corp. "They are tired of managing separate vendors for print, promo, apparel, and fulfillment. By bringing all of that together at The Dot, we can protect their brand standards, hit their timelines, and build smarter programs that connect direct mail, events, onboarding kits, and long term brand initiatives in a consistent way."

Promo products and apparel plug into The Dot's existing kitting and fulfillment capabilities so that printed pieces, packaging, and merch can move together. From employee onboarding and recognition programs to sales enablement and launch campaigns, artwork, inventory, and orders flow through shared systems and facilities, giving clients better visibility into what they are buying, where it is, and how it is being used.

The division supports organizations of all sizes, from early stage startups to Fortune 500 and Fortune 100 companies, including global leaders in entertainment, telecommunications, real estate, and healthcare. Whether a client needs a small onboarding kit for a growing team or a nationwide branded roll out for a household name, The Dot provides a single, coordinated source for print, promo, and fulfillment.

About The Dot Corp

The Dot Corporation is a full service print, mail, and fulfillment partner based in Irvine, California. The company specializes in digital and offset printing, wide format graphics, direct mail, eCommerce ordering, kitting, promotional products, apparel, and healthcare logistics. The Dot helps organizations create consistent, coordinated brand experiences in print and physical media, supported by disciplined production workflows and a focus on long term client partnerships.

For inquiries please contact:

Teresa Beebower

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dot Corp