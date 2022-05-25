The Doula Expo by Mama Glow Launches a Culture Shift in Maternal Health

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- May 21, at 25 Kent in Brooklyn, Mama Glow hosted their second DOULA EXPO, a festival celebrating birth work, policy change, and centering organizations rooted in solutions in maternal health.

Jillian Hervey of the electronic music duo, Lion Babe, in conversation on the main stage with Latham Thomas, founder of Mama Glow at the 2022 DOULA EXPO by Mama Glow. Jillian performed her hit single "Treat Me Like Fire." Doula Expo by Mama Glow

The Doula Expo by Mama Glow gathered 700+ doulas, birthing individuals, caregivers, families, non-profits, and women's health brands, under one roof for a day of education, community-building, business development, and self-care. The day kicked off with a New Orleans style brass band that greeted attendees outside ahead of the ribbon cutting by Mama Glow founder Latham Thomas. Karyn Parsons, best known for her role at Hillary Banks on The Fresh Prince of Bel Air was an emcee.

The 16,000 square foot open floor-plan was completely transformed and as guests filled the space at 10:30 AM, they were transported to into what felt like a massive living room, a jungle of plants and florals, plush seating, and 12 foot booths including: Nurtafol, Irth App, Mahmee, Ovia Health, Boram, and Carol's Daughter, and banners including: Hum Nutrition, Hugh and Grace, and the Citywide Doula Initiative, and lounge spaces, including: Kate Spade New York Wellness Lounge, March of Dimes 'Listening Lounge', Kin Euphorics Beauty Bar, Mama Glow and the Bobbie Infant feeding Lounge.

Brooklyn Borough President, Antonio Reynoso delivered the opening remarks on the MainStage, "I made the commitment to outfit our Brooklyn public hospitals with state of the art birthing centers in an effort to reduce the mortality rate of Black women during childbirth," said Reynoso, who appointed the first members of his Maternal Health Task Force in April 2022.

Immediately following the Borough President, was District 33 Council Member, Lincoln Restler, "We must prioritize reproductive justice and that means centering doulas and midwives in the birth process," said the council member.

Later in the day, the NYC Public Advocate, Jumaane Williams made official remarks via video and echoed, "This movement is already shifting policy including changes to how the city supports doula services which will help bring care into communities and lower the economic barriers that are preventing some pregnant people from seeking critical care."

The Expo stage was lively with policy driven conversations, exploring how transformational advocacy and can improve care outcomes along the reproductive continuum, moderated by Stacey Brayboy, SVP of Public Policy and Government Affairs at the March of Dimes.

A potent fireside chat about the impact of the Black maternal health crisis on Black fathers, between radio personality Charlamagne tha God and Charles Johnson IV, maternal health activist and founder of 4 Kira 4 Moms, was deeply moving. Charles shared the tragic story of his wife Kira Johnson, who died after a routine C-section as a result of medical negligence, "It's not enough for Black women to survive childbirth they need to thrive," said Johnson.

Jillian Hervey of the electronic music duo, Lion Babe, joined Latham Thomas in conversation about her own birth journey and the importance of doulas during postpartum, she shared "having doula support in the 4th trimester was critical as I was still transforming, healing, and becoming my new self." Lion Babe performed two songs, closing out her set with "Treat Me Like Fire."

Carol's Daughter founder Lisa Price promoted the Love Delivered , campaign in partnership with the Mama Glow Foundation , which provides doula services for Black families in need in 5 major U.S cities.

Bobbie, an organic US-based infant formula company addressed the current formula crisis and committed 1,000 cans of infant formula to the Mama Glow Foundation to support impacted families in need.

Learn more at www.DoulaExpo.com & www.MamaGlow.com

Media Contact:

Thomas Rasmussen

973.412.6250

[email protected]

SOURCE Mama Glow