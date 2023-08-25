The Doux Bridges Gap Between Professional Stylists & The Textured Hair Community with Cosmo Prof Debut

News provided by

The Doux

25 Aug, 2023, 09:00 ET

ATLANTA, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doux, a trailblazing leader known for its Best-selling Black-owned styling foam, proudly announces its entry into the professional sector at Cosmo Prof. The brand is marking a monumental milestone in its journey by now being the only textured haircare brand available in Cosmo Prof stores created by a seasoned textured hairstylist.

Continue Reading
Maya Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Doux.
Maya Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Doux.

Through this expansion, The Doux will continue its commitment to revolutionizing textured haircare and addressing the need for professional products created for textured hair that also reduce styling time. Beauty professionals can now access these science-backed formulas at exclusive professional pricing through Cosmo Prof. Recognizing that maintaining hair between salon visits is crucial for healthy hair, stylists can now confidently recommend The Doux's salon-grade products to their clients, which are also conveniently available at their favorite retail stores.

Acknowledged as one of the Top 15 Curl Experts in the world, Maya Smith, the visionary CEO, Co-founder, and Licensed Cosmetologist behind The Doux, brings over 25 years of expertise to the brand's professional endeavors. Smith shares, "Textured haircare is a fast-growing category, but what sets The Doux apart is how it was created by the hands of a practicing textured hairstylist who's actually doing the work in salons." She adds, "I developed The Doux for myself as a stylist to solve stylist problems on saving time, simplifying routines, and prioritizing client's hair health in and outside of salon visits. With a full product line that's easy to use and provides outstanding results, this partnership with Cosmo Prof is meant to empower hairstylists to elevate their artistry on textured hair clients, no matter their experience level."

Emerging as one of the fastest-growing Black-owned haircare brands in the nation, The Doux consistently delivers innovative solutions catering to all curl types. Notably, the Mousse Def Texture Foam, stands out as a styling essential formulated with a built-in leave-in conditioner and is celebrated as the #1 best-selling black-owned mousse across retailers. Looking ahead, The Doux has exciting plans to further amplify the professional haircare experience. In Q4, the iconic Mousse Def Texture Foam and the beloved CrazySexyCurl Honey Setting Foam will be available in convenient liter sizes, catering to the demands of salon professionals and their clientele.

To learn more about The Doux, visit thedoux.com and be sure to shop the collection at cosmoprofbeauty.com. To keep up with the brand's latest & greatest, follow along on Instagram at @ilovethedoux!

About The Doux:
The Doux is an award-winning brand known for its super-fresh, texture-focused solutions that merge old-school flavor with new-school science. Maya and Brian Smith, a married couple with five boys and creative entrepreneurs, launched The Doux while living in Germany, where Brian was serving in the US Air Force. Inspired by decades of Maya's practice behind the chair as a licensed cosmetologist, these multi-functional formulas were created to put an end to complicated hair regimens.

SOURCE The Doux

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.