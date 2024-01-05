The Doux Launches PRESS PLAY Thermal Styling System: The Silk Press of The Future

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Doux, a trailblazer in the haircare industry, is thrilled to announce the launch of its much-anticipated PRESS PLAY, a first-of-its-kind Thermal Styling System formulated for textured hair. Coined as 'The Silk Press of the Future,' this innovative straightening system features both thermal protection and a bond-building complex (DOUX-plex™).

CEO and Co-founder Maya Smith
Known for its innovative yet nostalgic approach to haircare, The Doux has set the bar high with its best-selling Black-owned styling foam, Mousse Def. Now, the brand is taking a bold step forward as a leader in innovation into a new era with the introduction of PRESS PLAY: a system crafted from the hands of stylist, CEO, and one of the Top 15 Curl Experts in the world, Maya Smith.

The star of the line, DOUX-plex™, is a bond-stabilizing technology formulated with a proprietary blend of ingredients and infused into the Press Play Thermal Styling System for strengthening and repairing bonds. Developed in-salon by Maya, this system ensures that textured hair receives the care it deserves, preventing damage from thermal styling while providing a comprehensive solution for those who want both straight and strong hair.

With over 25 years of experience in the industry, Maya Smith, the visionary CEO, Co-founder, and Licensed Cosmetologist behind The Doux, brings a unique level of expertise to haircare. Smith shares, "After three decades as a cosmetologist, I crafted the Press Play Thermal Styling System with a passion to deliver a better thermal styling option. It emerged from a desire to offer my clients with curly hair the freedom to embrace both straight and curly styles effortlessly. Whether managing relaxed, transitioning, or natural hair, this system is a game-changer. By blending cutting-edge bonding technology and advanced heat protection, it not only delivers super-straight salon results at home but also fortifies against heat damage."

The PRESS PLAY Thermal Styling system consists of seven innovative products, all priced at $16.99, ranging from shampoo to anti-humidity spray, heat protectants, and styling wrap lotion. These products are formulated to give consumers the confidence to switch between straight and curly styles while maintaining healthy, shining hair.

  • Press Rewind – Curl Retention Shampoo: Strengthens as it cleanses to restore moisture, balance, prevent heat damage and preserve curls and coils.
  • Fast Forward – Heat Prep Conditioner: Prepares hair for heat styling delivering intense moisture to restore elasticity and strength while smoothing the cuticle.
  • Silent Treatment – 30-Day Anti-Humidity Spray: A heat-activated humidity shield infused with Keratin and a natural derived strand coating technology to protect hair from frizz for up to four shampoos.
  • Just Glaze – Silkening Fluid: A lightweight, non-greasy heat protectant to smooth cuticle, control frizz, block humidity, and prevent curl creep.
  • O.P.P. - One-Pass Press Heat Protection Spray: Formulated with a plant-based polymer to strengthen as it seals hair cuticle.
  • Doux Drops – Bonding Polish: Shine, seals, and protects to prevent heat damage before, during, and after use of heat tools.
  • Gangster Wrap – Foaming Wrap Lotion: For relaxed, natural, and transitioning hair to set pixies, roller sets, and wraps with a built-in heat protectant.

The system is now officially available at Target stores and online at target.com as well as on thedoux.com. To keep up with the brand's latest news and continued education on Press Play, follow along on Instagram at @ilovethedoux!

About The Doux:
The Doux is an award-winning brand known for its super-fresh, texture-focused solutions that merge old-school flavor with new-school science. Maya and Brian Smith, a married couple with five boys and creative entrepreneurs, launched The Doux while living in Germany, where Brian was serving in the US Air Force. Inspired by decades of Maya's practice behind the chair as a licensed cosmetologist, these multi-functional formulas were created to put an end to complicated hair regimens.

