The Doux Presents "Our Kind of Women" Photography Exhibit in Atlanta for International Women's Day; Celebrating Black Women Over 40

ATLANTA, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of International Women's Day and Women's History Month, The Doux will host and present Our Kind of Women, a photography exhibit and cultural storytelling experience honoring Black women over 40 who are boldly defining radiance, power, and purpose on their own terms. In creative partnership with actor, director and Philanthropist Terri J. Vaughn, the event will take place Sunday, March 8 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at The Doux headquarters and will feature a public gallery exhibition and private reception. Terri J. Vaughn has a long-standing history of advocating for women throughout the length of her career and has been instrumental in growing awareness for this project.

Created by photographer and visual storyteller Bessie Akuba Winn, Our Kind of Women is an ongoing photography exhibit, forthcoming coffee-table book, and growing community movement dedicated to celebrating multigenerational Black women who embody authenticity, creative excellence, and self-defined beauty. Featured participants include actress Terri J. Vaughn, Joi Gilliam, Rashan Ali, Dawn Montgomery, and Maya Smith.

As the official presenting sponsor, The Doux will host the Atlanta exhibition and community gathering, bringing together art, storytelling, and conversation in recognition of the cultural impact and continued influence of Black women in their prime.

"When I first saw this project, it felt familiar to me," said Maya Smith, co-founder and CEO of The Doux. "It's about Black women being seen where we are right now in our lives. So many of us over 40 are still building, still creating, still evolving. We don't age out of relevance. We grow into ourselves. Supporting Bessie and Our Kind of Women felt natural because it reflects the kind of visibility and representation we truly believe in here at The Doux."

The Doux is an award-winning, independent, Black-owned and veteran-owned haircare brand founded by Maya and Brian Smith. Built from behind-the-chair expertise, the brand creates salon-grade products designed for performance, culture, and real life. The Doux is available nationwide at Target, Walmart, CVS, and internationally. Known for its intersection of beauty, music, and community, The Doux continues to champion creativity, representation, and innovation in the beauty industry. Follow The Doux on Instagram

Bessie Akuba Winn is a photographer and visual storyteller and the creator of Our Kind of Women celebrating Black women over 40. Her work uses portraiture and conversation to create space for Black women to be seen, honored, and reflected with honesty and care.

