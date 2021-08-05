The Dove Self-Esteem Project Launches NEW Educational Toolkit, "My Hair, My CROWN," to Boost Confidence in Kids with Curls, Coils, Waves & Protective Styles

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Dove Self-Esteem Project is launching a new, no-cost educational tool for group and classroom settings that considers the unique cultural and societal experiences of Black communities. "My Hair, My CROWN" was designed alongside academic experts to boost self-esteem and hair confidence in kids with coils, curls, waves and protective styles, while building allyship in others to Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural hair.

Dove is proud to expand Dove Self-Esteem Project resources to address appearance and race-based pressures and discrimination. The "My Hair, My CROWN" curriculum explores the personal and social significance of hair – from beliefs, appearance pressures, stereotypes, and cultural biases, to family norms, individuality, and creative self-expression. During the 90-minute workshop, participants are given the space to self-identify key confidence-impacting stereotypes and experiences related to hair and/or beliefs about hair and beauty. The exercises will promote critical thinking, creativity, empathy, and a sense of community.

"I'm proud to have worked alongside the Dove Self-Esteem Project and its team of leading experts in the fields of psychology, health, and body image to create a program that addresses race-based appearance biases related to natural hair. Dove is a brand committed to ensuring the next generation can develop a positive relationship with beauty, and 'My Hair, My CROWN' delivers on this by providing young people the tools to rock their coils, curls and waves with confidence and pride," said Dre Brown, Dove Self-Esteem Project Educator.

Dove believes that Black people should not be forced to divest themselves of their racial-cultural identity by changing their natural hair to adapt to predominantly white spaces in the workplace or in school. Hair discrimination has a significant impact on Black people and the next generation.

Studies commissioned by Dove have illuminated the real impact of hair discrimination:

Dove found that 65% of young girls view their hair as a form of self-expression 1 and 50% of young girls say their hair can make them feel self-conscious. 2

Additionally, Black women report being 80% more likely to change their natural hair to meet social norms or expectations at work.

And are 1.5x more likely to be sent home or know of a Black woman sent home because of her hair.4

Alongside our founding partners in The CROWN Coalition, Dove is committed to progressing The CROWN Act to end race-based hair discrimination in the U.S. Coming off the heels of CROWN Day (July 3), which commemorates the anniversary of the first signing of The CROWN Act into law in the U.S. (California 2019), Dove continues to put pressure on local and federal governments to pass The CROWN Act while supporting the next generation of Black youth.

"For decades, the Dove Self-Esteem Project has proudly served young people on a global scale, offering accredited self-esteem and confidence-boosting tools that have a proven positive impact on young people," said Esi Eggleston Bracey, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Beauty and Personal Care at Unilever North America. "Witnessing the ongoing mistreatment, bullying, and discrimination against Black children because of the way their hair naturally grows from their heads, inspired us to champion The CROWN ACT Legislation and to expand our Dove Self-Esteem Project tools and resources to address this issue in way that encourages young people to be confident in who they are and to freely express themselves without judgement — including their hair."

Educators, parents and mentors can download the "My Hair, My CROWN" toolkit along with additional no-cost DSEP resources at Dove.com/MyHairMyCrown. Dove invites everyone to take action to help #PassTheCROWN by signing The CROWN Act petition at Dove.com/CROWN so that the next generation can grow up in a world with no hair discrimination.

ABOUT THE DOVE SELF-ESTEEM PROJECT

Dove has a long-standing commitment to creating a world where beauty is a source of confidence, and not anxiety. The Dove Self-Esteem Project was established in 2004 to help the next generation develop a positive relationship with the way they look so they are not held back by appearance-related anxiety and can realize their full potential. Created in partnership with the Centre for Appearance Research at the University of West England – the world's largest research group focusing on the role of appearance and body image in people's lives – Dove Self-Esteem Project tools are academically validated and free to download. So far, The Dove Self-Esteem Project has reached more than 69 million young people across 150 countries, making it one of the largest providers of body confidence education globally. By 2030, we'll have helped 250 million through our no-cost academically validated tools.

About The CROWN Coalition

The CROWN Coalition is a national alliance founded by Dove, National Urban League, Color Of Change and Western Center on Law & Poverty, to end race-based hair discrimination in America. The Coalition, now consisting of more than 80 supporting organizations, is the founder of the CROWN Act movement and was the official sponsor of the inaugural CROWN Act legislation in California in 2019. For a full list of CROWN Coalition members, visit www.thecrownact.com.

The CROWN Coalition is proud to support anti-hair discrimination legislation to address unfair grooming policies that have a disparate impact on Black women, men and children and has drawn attention to cultural and racial discrimination taking place within workplaces and public schools. The CROWN Coalition members believe diversity and inclusion are key drivers of success across all industries and sectors.

