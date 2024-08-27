DOVE & TENNIS CHAMPION VENUS WILLIAMS TEAM UP ON THE FIRST-EVER LIMITED-EDITION DOVE BEAUTY BAR TO HELP KEEP GIRLS IN SPORTS

The Commemorative #KeepHerConfident Dove Beauty Bar Comes in a Passionfruit & Lemon Balm Fragrance and Vibrant Tennis Ball-Inspired Green Color, Hand Selected by Tennis Champion, Entrepreneur & Dove Partner Venus Williams.

NEW YORK, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Dove and tennis champion Venus Williams have teamed up to announce the Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar: the brand's first-ever, limited-edition Dove Beauty Bar collaboration, which will support Dove and Venus' shared mission to help girls stay in sports. The commemorative Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar comes in a tennis ball-inspired green color and passionfruit & lemon balm fragrance, hand selected by the tennis icon herself, Venus Williams.

Each Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar has a "CONFIDENT" engraving and comes in a limited-edition canister produced from recycled materials (and is 100% recyclable) with three Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bars per canister for the ultimate keepsake.

"As someone who knows the importance of confidence in sports, I'm so excited to be collaborating with Dove to continue our mission of keeping the next generations of young women athletes playing the sports they love," said Venus Williams. "I loved partnering with Dove to create the #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar and incorporating my favorite fragrances, nods to the game I love with the tennis-ball colored bar and a powerful message to keep our young athletes looking, smelling and feeling great and confident!"

According to 2023 Dove research, 45% of girls globally drop out of sports by age 14 – two times the rate of boys – with body confidence being the #1 reason. This launch aims to raise awareness of the Body Confident Sport program, a first-of-its-kind and scientifically proven set of coaching tools developed in partnership with Nike to build body confidence in 11-17-year-old girls.

Fans looking to get their hands on the limited-edition Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar packs will be able to enter for a chance to win at Dove.com/ConfidentSports, now through September 20, 2024 (NO PURCH NEC. 50 US/DC 18+)*. The product and pack are only available for giveaway during this time period, and will not be sold in stores.

In addition to the limited-edition Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar, Dove is supporting a series of activities to celebrate body confidence and support the mission of keeping girls in sports this tennis season:

Dove will partner with Black Girls Tennis Club on an in-person tennis experience for middle school girls in NYC, hosted by tennis champion & entrepreneur Venus Williams , and infused with body-confidence building tips to take with them on-and-off the court.

, and infused with body-confidence building tips to take with them on-and-off the court. Dove has partnered with Bras for Girls to donate over 1,000 sports bras, supporting late elementary to middle school girls – an age at which some girls choose to stop participating in sport due to discomfort with their changing bodies.

to donate over 1,000 sports bras, supporting late elementary to middle school girls – an age at which some girls choose to stop participating in sport due to discomfort with their changing bodies. For those based in the New York City Metro area, Dove has partnered with Lyft, one of the largest transportation networks in North America, to give away a limited amount of the Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar canisters – be on the lookout for five wrapped Dove x Venus cars to score one!

"We're thrilled to be releasing our first-ever limited edition of the beloved Dove Beauty Bar to help keep girls playing the sports they love. Venus has been an incredible champion of the Body Confident Sport mission, and we couldn't think of a better partner or role model for girls to co-create the #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar with," said Mele Melero, Chief Growth Officer, Dove Personal Care North America.

The Dove Beauty Bar is the #1 dermatologist recommended bar brand, and is gentle enough to use on face, hands and body to wash away dirt and germs as effectively as ordinary soap, with the added benefit of caring for your skin. Just like all Dove Beauty Bars, the collaborative bar features 1/4 moisturizing cream to deeply nourish skin, prevent dryness and deliver superior care, while being free from sulfates, parabens and added phthalates.

Visit Dove.com/ConfidentSports to enter to win the limited-edition Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar for free*. Follow @Dove on social to learn more about what Dove is doing to help girls stay in sports. #KeepHerConfident.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. Void where prohibited. The Dove x Venus #KeepHerConfident Beauty Bar Giveaway is sponsored by Conopco, Inc., d/b/a Unilever. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., 18+. Begins 8/26/24 at 12:00 a.m. ET & ends 9/20/24 at 11:59 p.m. ET. For Official Rules, https://www.dove.com/us/en/stories/campaigns/venus-sweepstakes-official-rules.html?

ABOUT DOVE

Dove started its life in 1957 in the US, with the launch of the Beauty Bar, with its patented blend of mild cleansers and ¼ moisturizing cream. Dove's heritage is based on moisturization, and it is proof not promises that enabled Dove to grow from a Beauty Bar into one of the world's most beloved beauty brands.

Women have always been our inspiration and since the beginning, we have been wholly committed to providing superior care to all women and to championing real beauty in our advertising. Dove believes that beauty is for everyone. That beauty should be a source of confidence and not anxiety. Dove's mission is to inspire women everywhere to develop a positive relationship with the way they look and realize their personal potential for beauty.

For more than 65 years, Dove has been committed to broadening the narrow definition of beauty in the work they do. With the 'Dove Real Beauty Pledge,' Dove vows to:

Portray women with honesty, diversity and respect. We feature women of different ages, sizes, ethnicities, hair color, type, and style.

Portray women as they are in real life, with zero digital distortion and all images approved by the women they feature.

Help young people build body confidence and self-esteem through the Dove Self-Esteem Project, the biggest provider of self-esteem education in the world.

ABOUT UNILEVER NORTH AMERICA

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition and Ice Cream products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 127,000 employees and generated sales of €59.6 billion in 2023.

Our leading brands in North America include Dove, Hellmann's, Vaseline, Degree, Axe, TRESemmé, Knorr, Magnum, Ben & Jerry's, Nutrafol, Liquid I.V., Paula's Choice, and Dermalogica.

For more information on Unilever U.S. and its brands visit: www.unileverusa.com

For more information on Unilever Canada and its brands visit: www.unilever.ca

