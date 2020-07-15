The Dowry Launches its Wedding Gift Registry Platform of Curated, Handmade Housewares

Megan Hodges is the Dallas-Fort Worth-based entrepreneur, founder and CEO behind The Dowry. Trying to select unique household products for her 2007 wedding registry only led to frustration. She couldn't track down items that she truly wanted in her new home without investing a lot into the process.

"Since 2007 I have seen a persistent trend: We seek but seldom succeed to make our homes a complete representation of what we envision – an extension of our love, our friendships, our travels, our personalities, our memories," states Megan. "Currently, wedding registries only offer couples mass-produced products from big-box retailers, resulting in cookie-cutter homes lacking originality."

The wedding industry is in a new era of microweddings, minimonies and virtual weddings – as wedding ceremonies trend to more intimate and meaningful gatherings of your closest family and friends. The Dowry's mission mirrors the current trend by curating a personalized, meaningful and quality collection of houseware items intended for you and your significant other to treasure for years. Even necessary kitchen and useful tableware items – like pitchers, colanders, cookware and plates – are exquisitely made and beautiful to become family keepsakes instead of forgotten items a year after your wedding.

"We have a growing artist community, whose beautiful work exists outside big-box retailers but belongs on our tables, shelves and rooms," says Megan. "We revere the uniqueness of the human condition and encourage you to enjoy stepping beyond mass-produced items and into a world that feels special, personal and bespoke."

The Dowry offers household items in the categories of bar, bed, home, kitchen, serve and table, including, for example, glassware, bar accessories, textiles, decor, cookware, bakeware, kitchen utensils, place settings and platters. But creating a wedding registry at The Dowry is more of a self-discovery quest than it is wandering a big-box store with a scan gun in hand. Megan stated, "The items you find at The Dowry are curated as exceptional, unique and one of a kind."

Eighty percent of couples say wedding registries should be personalized and crafted to reflect their life together per the 2020 Wedding Wire Newlywed Report. And the 2020 Deloitte Consumer Business Report takes it a step further: "The consumer product market, in 2020 and beyond, is looking for distinction of taste, preferences, customized products and personalization. Ethical and niche brands will be taking market share."

Whether you're a recently engaged couple looking for a way to create a unique wedding registry, an artist interested in expanding your business, or a wedding guest looking for your gift to become a family heirloom, The Dowry is here to help!

The Dowry: An ethical wedding gift registry and marketplace that connects engaged couples with inspiring artists and their quality houseware products to enrich the couple's dwelling with a sense of intention and originality. We create curated environments and settings for wedding guests to hand-select items for purchase and, ultimately, to fulfill the couple's aesthetic for their home.

