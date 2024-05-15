THE DR. LISA BRANDS COMPANY NAMED MASTER LICENSEE FOR LOVE YOU FOREVER

NEW CHAPTER FOR ICONIC & TREASURED CHILDREN'S BOOK FROM MCGRAW STUDIOS

ORLANDO, Fla., May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Lisa Brands Company announced today that it has been named master licensee for McGraw Studios' Love You Forever® brand, based on the treasured children's book that has sold over 36 million copies.

Love You Forever® is the treasured children's book that has sold over 36 million copies. (PRNewsfoto/World of EPI Company)

The award-winning toy company will manufacture and distribute a heartfelt, whimsical, and endearing range of infant toys, apparel, nursery accessories, bedding and decor, bibs, swaddles, plush, shower gifts, and party products based on the best-selling book. McGraw Studios is taking the powerful sentiment of love across generations, expanding the Love You Forever brand from the bookshelf to the daily lives of parents and children everywhere.

The Dr. Lisa Brands Company will showcase plans for Love You Forever at booth 575 during the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas on May 15-18, 2024.

"You love the book; now experience the brand," said Dr. Lisa Williams, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of The Dr. Lisa Brands Company. "We met Sheila McGraw nearly a year ago and are beyond excited to work together to expand coveted themes from the cherished book into a relatable product line for parents and children alike."

"This marks a fresh chapter for Love You Forever—both the book and the brand," said Sheila McGraw, illustrator of the iconic book. "Dr. Lisa's dedication and belief in our brand make The Dr. Lisa Brands Company the perfect partner to launch the nascent brand. Together, we are poised to take the book's magic and sentiment and introduce it into the everyday lives of families everywhere."

"'Love You Forever' is one of those resonating evergreen stories that perfectly lends itself to categories outside of publishing," said Lee Clemons III, Executive Vice President of Sales, Licensing and Partnerships for The Dr. Lisa Brands Company. "We are honored to partner with Sheila McGraw and McGraw Studios with her timeless classic Love You Forever brand. Love You Forever demonstrates the unconditional love parents have for their children and the significance of how the child becomes the caregiver to their parents. Now the excitement begins developing heartfelt, endearing, and relatable products around this iconic brand perfect for new parents and gift givers."

About Love You Forever

McGraw Studios LLC is the home of the Love You Forever brand. Initially published in 1986, Love You Forever is a children's picture book written by Robert Munsch and illustrated by Sheila McGraw and is among Publishers Weekly's All-Time Bestselling Children's Books. A timeless classic telling the story of an unbreakable bond between parent and child, more than 36 million books are sold. For more information, visit https://loveyouforever.com/

About The Dr. Lisa Brands Company

The Dr. Lisa Brands Company is a black woman-owned powerhouse incorporating EPI, a leading multicultural toy manufacturing and design firm, including an animation division. Since establishing the company in 2003 to create dolls so children of all ethnicities can grow up seeing their beauty reflected back at them, Dr. Lisa Williams has been recognized as a pioneer and leader in the industry. Dr. Lisa was named the 2022 Women in Toys Wonder Woman Rising Star Manufacturer and the 2023 Toy Association's Finalist for Champion of Diversity and Inclusion.

The Dr. Lisa Brands include The Fresh Dolls (named Oprah's Favorite Things), The Fresh Beats (2023 TOTY Doll of the Year Finalist), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection (2022 TOTY Doll of the Year Winner), Positively Perfect Dolls, Fresh Squad, Simply Fresh Dolls, Fresh Fashions and Accessories. The sculpts are one-of-a-kind pieces of art with unique facial features, custom blended skin tones, and a variety of hair textures reflective of ethnicities found around the world - African American, Afro-Latina, Latino/Hispanic, Caucasian, and Mixed-Race/Bi-Racial. EPI dolls are priced for every budget, so every child has access and can be found in stores across the globe, including giant retailers like Target, Walmart, Meijer, Amazon, and Macy's. https://thefreshdolls.com/

Contacts:

Lee Clemons III

EVP, Sales, Licensing and Partnerships

[email protected]

(479) 601-6861



Janis Van Tine

JVT PR for The Dr. Lisa Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE World of EPI Company