THE DR. LISA BRANDS COMPANY TO SHOWCASE FIRST BABY JP TOYS AT ABC KIDS EXPO THIS MONTH

Sensory Toys first licensed product based on J. Pierce Art

ORLANDO, Fla., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dr. Lisa Brands Company will showcase the first infant toys in the Baby JP™ line, based on the designs of modern artist J. Pierce, during the ABC Kids Expo in Las Vegas this month before they arrive at retail later this summer.

The new infant toys are each designed with the freshness of J. Pierce's street art and to aid infants along their journey of sensory and brain development in a fun and engaging way. The range will be launched in the market for Fall 2024.

"As a mother, I am a big proponent of toys that encourage the development of tactile and fine motor skills, touch and feel, and other senses," said Dr. Lisa Williams, Chief Executive Officer, The Dr. Lisa Brands Company. "The bold, fun and colorful patterns of J. Pierce's artwork check the box for visual stimulation, and we've incorporated elements to engage other core developmental skills."

"Through my art, I want to evoke happiness," said Justin Pierce. "It's so rewarding to extend its meaning through these toys. I've loved working with Dr. Lisa's team to develop the Baby JP line and am truly blessed - it's just the beginning."

Baby JP is among the first product debuts since the Dr. Lisa Brands Company expanded its licensing and the infant and juvenile business. Last year, J. Pierce and the Dr. Lisa Brands Company announced a partnership for a wide range of licensed products including sensory-based infant toys, fashion dolls, impulse items, coloring and activity items, seasonal dress-up, stationery, backpacks, and home décor.

"We have collaborated with J. Pierce on previous projects and are huge fans of his modern contemporary art style," said Lee Clemons III, Executive Vice President of Sales, Licensing and Partnerships for The Dr. Lisa Brands Company. "In developing our infant toy sensory collection, J. Pierce and his artistic abilities were a perfect match to our vision. We are proud to partner with J. Pierce to bring sensory engagement to infant categories with his unique usage of colors and patterns with his Baby JP brand appealing to both Millennial and Gen Z parents and parents-to-be."

The Dr. Lisa Brands Company will showcase the new Baby JP products at the ABC Kids Expo at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on May 15-17 at Booth 575.

About J. Pierce

J. Pierce is a modern contemporary artist who grew up on street art and skateboarding. He stands for everything outside the box. His passion and artistic abilities allow him to create custom, unique products and urban murals that touch people and evoke happy emotions. Justin's unique usage of colors and patterns appeals to and attracts both the young and the young-at-heart. His inspirations include artists like Warhol, Haring, and Picasso. He's constantly challenging his mastery by drawing new inspiration from galleries and pop culture.

About The Dr. Lisa Brands Company:

The Dr. Lisa Brands Company is a black woman-owned powerhouse incorporating EPI, a leading multicultural toy manufacturing and design firm, including an animation division. Since establishing the company in 2003 to create dolls so children of all ethnicities can grow up seeing their beauty reflected back at them, Dr. Lisa Williams has been recognized as a pioneer and leader in the industry. Dr. Lisa was named the 2022 Women in Toys Wonder Woman Rising Star Manufacturer and the 2023 Toy Association's Finalist for Champion of Diversity and Inclusion.

The Dr. Lisa Brands include The Fresh Dolls (named Oprah's Favorite Things), The Fresh Beats (2023 TOTY Doll of the Year Finalist), Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Fresh Fierce Collection (2022 TOTY Doll of the Year Winner), Positively Perfect Dolls, Fresh Squad, Simply Fresh Dolls, Fresh Fashions and Accessories. The sculpts are one-of-a-kind pieces of art with unique facial features, custom blended skin tones, and a variety of hair textures reflective of ethnicities found around the world - African American, Afro-Latina, Latino/Hispanic, Caucasian, and Mixed-Race/Bi-Racial. EPI dolls are priced for every budget, so every child has access and can be found in stores across the globe, including giant retailers like Target, Walmart, Meijer, Amazon, and Macy's. https://thefreshdolls.com/

Contacts:

Lee Clemons III

EVP, Sales, Licensing and Partnerships

[email protected]

(479) 601-6861

Janis Van Tine

JVT PR for The Dr. Lisa Brands

[email protected]

SOURCE World of EPI Company