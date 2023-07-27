The Dream Championship 2023 Kicks Off this September to Determine the No. 1 Player in the World! "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"
TOKYO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Dream Championship 2023 tournament from September 8. This year will mark the fifth Dream Championship held to date to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.
Dream Championship 2023 Overview
The 15 players* who emerge victorious from the Final Regional Qualifiers will be joined by last year's victor to face off in the Dream Championship 2023 Finals to determine the ultimate champion.
*5 of the best players from each block in the Final Regional Qualifiers will advance to the Dream Championship 2023 Finals.
*The fifth player chosen from each block in the Final Regional Qualifiers will be chosen through a single-elimination tournament where the 4 players who lost in the first round of each block will play against each other for the remaining spot.
Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)
Online Qualifiers *Held in-game
- Entry Period: From Friday, September 8, 16:00 to Friday, September 15, 13:59
- Round 1: From Friday, September 15 after maintenance ends to Friday, September 22, 13:59
- Round 2: From Friday, September 22 after maintenance ends to Friday, September 29, 13:59
- Round 3: From Friday, September 29 after maintenance ends to Friday, October 6, 13:59
Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live
- Japan/Asia/Oceania Tournament: Saturday, October 21, 2023
- American Tournament: Sunday, October 29, 2023
- Europe/Africa Tournament: Saturday, November 4, 2023
Dream Championship 2023 Finals *Broadcast on YouTube Live
- Day 1: Saturday, November 18, 2023
- Day 2: Sunday, November 19, 2023
For further details, fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the official Dream Championship website.
Dream Championship 2023 Official Website
https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=2023_p1
Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team
|
Supported OSes:
|
Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+
|
Genre:
|
Head-to-head football simulation game
|
Price:
|
Free-to-play (In-app purchases available)
|
Supported Regions:
|
Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China)
|
Official Website:
|
Official Twitter Account:
|
Official Facebook Page:
|
Official YouTube Channel:
|
Official Discord Channel:
|
Copyright:
|
©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA
Download here:
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global
AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049
