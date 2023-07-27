The Dream Championship 2023 Kicks Off this September to Determine the No. 1 Player in the World! "Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team"

TOKYO, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its head-to-head football simulation game Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Dream Championship 2023 tournament from September 8. This year will mark the fifth Dream Championship held to date to determine the number one player in the world. See the original press release ( https://www.klab.com/en/press/ ) for more information.

Dream Championship 2023 Overview

Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team will be holding the Dream Championship 2023 tournament from September 8. This year will mark the fifth Dream Championship held to date to determine the number one player in the world.

The 15 players* who emerge victorious from the Final Regional Qualifiers will be joined by last year's victor to face off in the Dream Championship 2023 Finals to determine the ultimate champion.

*5 of the best players from each block in the Final Regional Qualifiers will advance to the Dream Championship 2023 Finals.

*The fifth player chosen from each block in the Final Regional Qualifiers will be chosen through a single-elimination tournament where the 4 players who lost in the first round of each block will play against each other for the remaining spot.

Dates (Based in JST/UTC+9)

Online Qualifiers *Held in-game

Entry Period: From Friday, September 8 , 16:00 to Friday, September 15 , 13:59

, 16:00 to , 13:59 Round 1: From Friday, September 15 after maintenance ends to Friday, September 22 , 13:59

after maintenance ends to , 13:59 Round 2: From Friday, September 22 after maintenance ends to Friday, September 29 , 13:59

after maintenance ends to , 13:59 Round 3: From Friday, September 29 after maintenance ends to Friday, October 6 , 13:59

Final Regional Qualifiers *Broadcast on YouTube Live

Japan / Asia /Oceania Tournament: Saturday, October 21, 2023

/ /Oceania Tournament: American Tournament: Sunday, October 29, 2023

Europe /Africa Tournament: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Dream Championship 2023 Finals *Broadcast on YouTube Live

Day 1: Saturday, November 18, 2023

Day 2: Sunday, November 19, 2023

For further details, fans are encouraged to keep an eye on the official Dream Championship website.

Dream Championship 2023 Official Website

https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/dcs/en/?utm_source=press&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=2023_p1

Overview of Captain Tsubasa: Dream Team

Supported OSes: Android™ 4.4+, iOS 11.0+, HarmonyOS 2.0+ Genre: Head-to-head football simulation game Price: Free-to-play (In-app purchases available) Supported Regions: Global (Excludes Japan and Mainland China) Official Website: https://www.tsubasa-dreamteam.com/en Official Twitter Account: @tsubasaDT_en Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/tsubasaDTen Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTgOPO7kIQ35YzB7SBIQoWQ/ Official Discord Channel: https://discord.gg/6tyEs48 Copyright: ©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA

©Yoichi Takahashi/SHUEISHA/TV TOKYO/ENOKIFILM

© KLabGames



Download here:

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1293738123

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.captain283.global

AppGallery: https://appgallery.huawei.com/#/app/C105375049

SOURCE KLab Inc.