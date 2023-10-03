The Dremel Brand Opens Customer Service Center in Mt. Pleasant, Wisconsin

News provided by

Dremel

03 Oct, 2023, 08:32 ET

The new facility showcases the brand's history in Racine County and its commitment to customer service

MT. PLEASANT, Wis., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Dremel brand, the original creator and manufacturer of high-speed rotary tools, celebrates the grand opening of its customer service center in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. in support of the brand's commitment to long-term customer satisfaction. The new facility will serve as a customer service hub for the Dremel brand and house product trainings, company meetings and creative content development. The opening will be welcomed to the community with a special ribbon-cutting event – continuing the company's footprint in Racine County, where it was founded in 1932.

Continue Reading
Dremel Brand Opens Customer Service Center in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. in support of the brand’s commitment to long-term customer satisfaction.
Dremel Brand Opens Customer Service Center in Mt. Pleasant, Wis. in support of the brand’s commitment to long-term customer satisfaction.

"We take pride in our continued dedication to after-sales customer service, we recognize its importance to our users and we are distinguished by our commitment to delivering quality long-term support," said Ed Pchola, director of operations at the Dremel brand. "As we continue to strengthen our support services, this Racine County facility allows us to continue our ties to the community and preserve the wealth of product support knowledge contained there."

The new facility occupies approximately 8,758 square feet and supports an estimated 17 jobs. Fittingly, the new facility pays homage to the company's local roots, featuring an exhibit showcasing the timeline of product development since its founding.

The Dremel brand's new customer service center is a part of the Mt. Pleasant Commerce Center at 13203 Globe Drive, located less than nine miles from Racine and 25 miles from Milwaukee. For more information, please visit www.dremel.com.  

About Dremel 

Since 1932, Dremel brand products have embodied a commitment to invention and innovation. The Dremel name is recognized worldwide as the creator of the high-speed rotary tool and manufacturer of high-quality hand-held tools. Dremel products are responsible for helping crafters, hobbyists, and home improvement enthusiasts "shape your way" with trusted, ingenious, and versatile tool solutions. From rotary tools that boast over 170 highly engineered accessories and 15+ attachments to the Multi-Max™ oscillating tools, and Ultra-Saw™ multi-saws, DIYers have come to know and trust the Dremel brand to help complete their projects. The Dremel brand has been the catalyst to unleashing creativity among its consumers for 90 years and will continue to instill that courage for generations to come.

SOURCE Dremel

Also from this source

Dremel® Partners with Scrub Daddy® to Create an Enhanced Cleaning Tool and Accessories Line to Help Users Tackle Cleaning Projects with Ease

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.