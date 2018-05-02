The Drone Racing League (DRL), The Pro Drone Racing Sport, Announces 2018 Season Partners, Race Locations & Pilots

"With more partners, more races, and more pilots, we're incredibly excited to unveil our most thrilling series yet. Following a historic 2017 season that was watched by tens of millions of fans across the globe, our 2018 DRL Allianz World Championship Season will pit the best FPV pilots against each other through fiercely competitive drone races in new spectacular locations," said DRL CEO & Founder, Nicholas Horbaczewski.

World-Renowned Global Partners

Last year, DRL introduced leading global insurance company Allianz as their title sponsor, and launched global partnerships with world-renowned brands including premium automobile manufacturer BMW, Swiss watchmaker Swatch, the U.S. Air Force, Toy State, manufacturer of the DRL Nikko™ Air racing drones, and Fatshark, the best in class FPV (First Person View) headset provider – all of whom have extended their agreements for the 2018 season. Newly added global partnerships include Cox Communications (Cox), the largest private telecom company in the U.S., the General Sport Authority (GSA) of Saudi Arabia, and Seagate, the Official Storage Supplier of DRL.

New Dramatic Locations

DRL races take place in iconic venues across the world, where the best FPV (First Person View) pilots fly identical and hand-built DRL racing drones through complex, three-dimensional, mile-long courses. During the 2018 season, pilots will take flight in elaborate spots including:

Woodward West , the world-class camp for pro skateboarders and BMXers in Tehachapi, California , USA

, the world-class camp for pro skateboarders and BMXers in , USA University of Arizona's Biosphere 2 , the largest enclosed ecological observatory on the planet, located in Oracle, Arizona , USA

, the largest enclosed ecological observatory on the planet, located in , USA The Adventuredome at Circus Circus Las Vegas , a five-acre indoor amusement park in Las Vegas, Nevada , USA

, a five-acre indoor amusement park in , USA Allianz Riviera , a gigantic football stadium in Nice, France

, a gigantic football stadium in BMW Welt , the multisensory brand and product experience center of the BMW Group, located in the heart of Munich, Germany

, the multisensory brand and product experience center of the BMW Group, located in the heart of Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Best Drone Pilots in the World

Meet DRL's eighteen fierce FPV pilots fighting to be crowned the World's Greatest Drone Pilot

Pilots compete across three rounds (ranking, semi-finals and finals) that are made of several heats, each a minute long. They are ranked according to their fastest time and battle it out during the final round for the first-place title

Each winner will be invited to go head to head in the 2018 DRL Allianz World Championship event in Saudi Arabia , the first professional drone race to be staged in the kingdom

DRL Made History

DRL has been watched by 55 million fans in 75+ countries across the world. During an action-packed 2017, DRL:

Set the Guinness World Record TM with the DRL RacerX, the fastest racing drone on earth, hand-built by the league's team of expert drone engineers

with the DRL RacerX, the fastest racing drone on earth, hand-built by the league's team of expert drone engineers Debuted the first professional drone race ever in the UK, hosting a royally epic finale at Alexandra Palace

Proved esports can translate into real sports with their 2017 Tryouts, an online drone racing competition on the DRL Simulator, a true-to-life drone racing sim, that transformed gamer Jacob "Jawz" Schneider into a pro drone pilot overnight. He placed 1st at Level 4: Boston Foundry and 7th overall last year

About DRL:

DRL is the pro drone racing sport for elite FPV pilots around the world. A technology, sports and media company, DRL combines world-class media and proprietary technology to create thrilling drone racing content with mass appeal. In 2018 DRL is hosting a global series of seven races, the Allianz World Championship, to be broadcast on ESPN, Sky Sports, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, Groupe AB, Disney XD, OSN, FOX Sports Asia and other leading broadcast channels around the world. Founded by Nicholas Horbaczewski in 2015, DRL is a privately held company headquartered in NYC. For more information on DRL, visit www.drl.io. To join the conversation, follow DRL on Facebook at facebook.com/thedroneracingleague, on Twitter @DroneRaceLeague, and on Instagram @thedroneracingleague.

Media Contact:

Melanie Wallner

DRL Director of Communications

Melanie@drl.io

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-drone-racing-league-drl-the-pro-drone-racing-sport-announces-2018-season-partners-race-locations--pilots-300640747.html

SOURCE Drone Racing League

Related Links

http://www.drl.io

