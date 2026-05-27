New 5W research documents the largest cohort of DTC brand failures since the category's founding, with paid-acquisition addiction and the absence of any AI visibility plan emerging as the most common predictors of collapse.

NEW YORK, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W today released The DTC Graveyard 2026, a research report cataloging 50 prominent direct-to-consumer brand failures between 2022 and 2026 and identifying the five strategic patterns that connect almost every collapse. The report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/dtc-graveyard-2026.

The 50 brands documented in the report include Outdoor Voices (sold for a fraction of peak valuation), Allbirds (delisted and restructured), Casper (taken private at significant discount to peak), Bonobos (sold and resold below acquisition price), MM.LaFleur, Hubble Contacts, AwayHome, several DTC supplement brands, multiple DTC pet-food companies, and dozens of others. Categories represented include apparel, beauty, food and beverage, home goods, pet, fitness, supplements, and travel.

Five patterns connect the cohort:

Paid-acquisition addiction. All 50 brands relied on Facebook and Instagram for the majority of customer acquisition during their growth phase. When Meta CPMs surged starting in 2022, the model collapsed. Brands averaging $34 in CAC in 2021 were averaging $57 in 2024 — and many were averaging significantly more than that.

Absence of loyalty infrastructure. 47 of the 50 brands had no meaningful loyalty program, no tiered status structure, and no paid loyalty model. Repeat-purchase rates were uniformly low. The brands had no structural reason for customers to return when paid acquisition stopped working.

Founder churn during the Series B-to-C transition. 31 of the 50 brands experienced founder departure or material founder-role change between Series B and Series C. The transitions were almost always painful, prolonged, and brand-damaging.

Distribution dependence on a single channel. 38 of the 50 brands were heavily concentrated in a single retail or e-commerce channel — typically Amazon, Shopify direct, or a single major retail partner. Channel concentration produced existential risk when the channel terms changed.

Complete absence of AI visibility planning. 49 of the 50 brands had no Generative Engine Optimization strategy, no measurable AI citation share, and no editorial authority that AI engines would recognize. The brands were structurally invisible in the discovery layer that replaced search.

"DTC was a paid-acquisition arbitrage business model. The arbitrage closed in 2022, and the bodies have been piling up ever since," said Ronn Torossian, Founder and Chairman of 5W. "What is striking when you look at the 50 brands in this report is how few had any plan for the AI search transition. They were built to win Facebook ads and Instagram impressions. Those channels are now collapsing under AI search. The brands that survived this cycle are the ones that built durable editorial authority, real loyalty, and AI citation share before they needed any of it."

The report also identifies five "anti-graveyard" brands — DTC operators thriving in the AI search era — and analyzes what they did differently. Brands profiled include Warby Parker, Glossier (post-pivot), Rothy's, Quince, and Function of Beauty. Each of the five anti-graveyard brands demonstrates strength on at least four of the five patterns identified in the failures: each has loyalty infrastructure, channel diversification, founder stability, and measurable AI citation share. None relied solely on paid social acquisition during their critical growth phase.

The report includes named-company data for all 50 graveyard brands, in-depth case profiles of 10 illustrative failures, the anti-graveyard analysis, and a survivor checklist for any DTC operator attempting to navigate the next 24 months.

The full report is available free at 5wpr.com/research/dtc-graveyard-2026.

5W is the AI communications firm behind the AI Visibility Index Series, with a dedicated Generative Engine Optimization practice helping the world's leading brands earn citation authority across ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews. The agency is a leading PR and digital media agency.

About 5W

5W is the AI Communications Firm — building brand authority across the platforms where decisions now happen: ChatGPT, Claude, Perplexity, Gemini, and Google AI Overviews, alongside earned media, digital, and influencer channels. 5W combines public relations, digital marketing, Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and proprietary AI visibility research to help clients measure and grow their presence in AI-driven buyer research.

Founded in 2002, 5W is recognized as a Top U.S. PR Agency by O'Dwyer's, named Agency of the Year in the American Business Awards®, honored as a 2026 Top Place to Work in Communications by Ragan, and named to Digiday's WorkLife Employer of the Year list. 5W serves clients across B2C sectors — Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, and Nonprofit — and B2B specialties including Corporate Communications, Reputation Management, Public Affairs, Crisis Communications, and Digital Marketing across Social, Influencer, Paid Media, GEO, and SEO.

Learn more at 5wpr.com

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SOURCE 5W Public Relations