The Dyrt Announces the 2024 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards

PORTLAND, Ore., May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, has announced the 2024 Best Places To Camp Regional Awards based on reviews and ratings from its vast community of campers. These destinations include some of the hottest and trendiest campgrounds of the past year, popular picks from The Dyrt campers, and well-established, sought-after properties that continually earn spots on these lists.

"Camping is more of a year-round activity now than it's ever been, but I still love May because it's the traditional beginning of the camping season, and we get to unveil our annual lists of the Best Places to Camp in each region of the country," says Sarah Smith, founder of The Dyrt. "On this year's lists we see private campgrounds that are working harder than ever to provide the amenities that campers desire these days, while also remaining true to the essence of providing an experience in nature. Free camping locations on some of the most naturally beautiful land in the country dominate this year's lists as well. Congratulations to all the winners. Campers, update your bucket lists!"

The 60 highly rated campgrounds that earned Best Places to Camp regional honors this year dot the country from California to Maine with comforts ranging from bare ground in the Badlands and Black Hills of South Dakota to pillow-topped mattresses in a cabin on Lake Superior in Minnesota. The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report Presented by the All-New Toyota Tacoma found that nearly 85 million Americans went camping last year. With that many people and that much demand, "the perfect camping trip" can mean so many different things. The 2024 Best Places to Camp Regional Awards reflect that.

Camping by the beach is a beautiful thing, but the experience at Bay Point Landing in Oregon is much different than the one you'll have at St. Andrews State Park in Florida. Same with mountain camping at Sacred White Shell Mountain in Colorado versus Elkmont Campground in the Great Smoky Mountains of Tennessee. Every place on this list is great in its own unique way.

"There's no concrete, one-size-fits-all definition as to what makes for a great camping experience," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "There's something for everyone in every region in the Best Places to Camp Regional Awards. These lists can also be an invitation to explore a new region. Now's the time for all the people who have discovered camping in the past few years to really spread their wings and take their love of camping to the next level. Get on the road this summer and check these places out!"

