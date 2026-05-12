The 5th annual Glampys recognize the Top 10 glamping locations in the U.S.

PORTLAND, Ore., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has announced the winners of the 2026 Glampy Awards Presented by Ramble , a nature-focused campground brand. This is the fifth year that The Dyrt has recognized and celebrated some of the most unique, creative and next-level glampground destinations throughout the country.

The Dyrt Announces The 2026 Glampy Awards Presented by Ramble

In recognition of the award's 5th anniversary, repeat winners were allowed for this year's Glampys for the first time, which means this competition was open to every glamping property in the United States from A-frame to Zion. Speaking of Zion, we also have our first back-to-back Glampy Award winner. Zion Glamping Adventures in Utah, with its luxurious bell tents set against an iconically western backdrop, takes the top spot for the second consecutive year after winning in 2025.

"Glamping is no longer a new phenomenon. It's a continued, collective experiment to expand the possibilities for campers and glampers alike," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Whether it's outside-the-box accommodations like space pods and converted school buses, or just putting a drive-in movie theater at a campground, at the end of the day there's one common goal — provide an unforgettable experience in the great outdoors."

There are six repeat winners and four new glampgrounds on the list this year. In addition to Zion repeating its Glampys honor, Space Cowboys in Texas was No. 1 in 2023, Loving Heart Retreats in Texas was No. 1 in 2024, Ofland Escalante in Utah was No. 2 in 2022, North Haven Campground in Idaho was No. 2 in 2025, and The Oasis at Bear Run Farm in West Virginia was No. 3 in 2024.

Nominated by The Dyrt's camping community and awarded on a subjective basis, this best-of-the-best-style list of top glampgrounds was chosen for overall glampiness, originality, innovation and immersion in nature.

The winners of the 2026 Glampy Awards Presented by Ramble

See photos and read all about the honorees of The Dyrt's 2026 Glampy Awards Presented by Ramble .

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

About Ramble

Ramble is a nature-focused campground brand delivering easy, elevated camping experiences that are far from your average parking lot-style campground. With spacious campsites and premium onsite amenities, Ramble makes it easy to connect with nature. Ramble currently operates locations near the Great Sand Dunes and Mesa Verde National Parks in Colorado, and is in the process of expanding across the US.

www.ramble.camp

Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt