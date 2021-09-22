The Dyrt Exceeds Tech Industry Norms with 50-Percent Female Workforce

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the No. 1 camping app, is a leader in the tech industry when it comes to gender equality, with its 40-plus employee workforce comprised of 50 percent women. Founded in 2013 by avid camper Sarah Smith, The Dyrt has made it a priority to be an inclusive and equal-opportunity community for both employees and users.

"We've been a company with a 50-percent female workforce from the very beginning, when it was just my husband and I," says Sarah Smith, co-founder of The Dyrt. "To be eight years into this journey, now with over 40 employees, and still have that 1:1 ratio is something to celebrate. I guess that's unfortunate, in a way, but it's also the reality of the tech world."

The statistics vary depending on which group or organization is doing the study, but the percentage of women in the tech workforce is objectively low. It usually ranges anywhere from 10 to 30 percent. The Dyrt's rapidly growing user base is about 50 percent women as well.

"I'm always trying to get my female friends to join me when I go hiking, climbing or camping," says Maggie Fisher, marketing coordinator at The Dyrt. "I love being a part of a company that is working to promote the increased participation of women in outdoor activities that are traditionally male-dominated. And it's great that The Dyrt walks the walk when it comes to gender equality."

The Dyrt has just embarked on an ambitious round of hiring — dozens of new roles from vice president of marketing to head of product to client service associate are now open. Qualified applicants who are interested in joining The Dyrt's fast-growing team and furthering the company's goals of diversity, equity and inclusion are encouraged to apply. And while the company is based in Portland, employees live and work, and camp, all over the country.

"Our very flexible remote work policy — you can work from anywhere with WiFi strong enough for a video call, including campgrounds — enables us to draw on a talent pool from across the entire country," says Smith. "We look forward to adding members to our team who help us build a beloved product and growing community as well as a vibrant work culture."

The full list of The Dyrt's open positions includes:

Head of Product

Lead Backend Developer

Product Data Analyst

Senior Product Designer

Senior Backend Developer

Senior Frontend Developer

Senior Quality Assurance Engineer

UX Researcher

VP of Marketing

Email Marketing Manager

Marketing Data Analyst

SEO Manager

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt's mission is to expand the camping community and help more people enjoy the outdoors. With over 4 million user-generated reviews and tips for US campgrounds, The Dyrt is the largest source of camping information and the Apple and Google Play App Stores' No. 1-ranked camping app. The Dyrt helps campers find their ideal destinations by collecting reviews, photos and videos from fellow campers through the app. The Dyrt PRO enables campers to plan road trips, find free camping areas on public lands, use the app offline and more. www.thedyrt.com

