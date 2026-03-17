PORTLAND, Ore., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has found that RVs and trailers continue to be the most popular camping types. More than half of campers (52.2%) took at least one adventure in an RV or trailer in 2025.

The Dyrt Finds RVs and Trailers Are Still the Top Choices for Campers

These statistics are from the 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks, which is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states.

Thanks in part to The Dyrt's annual camping report, property owners and campground managers are well aware of this trend. One in five private properties added sites in 2025 for a camping type they already offered — 51.6% of those chose to add more RV sites. The second-most common camping type added was tent sites, which increased by 27.4%, followed by glampsites at 21%.

"I took my pop-up trailer to dispersed camping in the Sequoia National Forest with my wife and two young daughters," says The Dyrt camper Trevor J. from California. "We arrived on Monday hoping we would camp through Friday, depending on the site and how my daughters were doing. We found an amazing site thanks to The Dyrt and the girls did great, so we extended our stay all the way through Sunday. Best week I've had in a long time."

The popularity of RV and trailer camping was found to increase along with a camper's age. Only 21% of campers 34 and under camped in an RV or trailer in 2025. That rate increased to 38% for campers ages 35-44, 47% for ages 45-54, 55% for ages 55-64, and a whopping 64% for campers age 65 and up.

The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long and Community Manager Jack Yates will be giving away $500,000 worth of PRO camping apps at RV shows throughout the country throughout the year. Each attendee will receive one year free of The Dyrt PRO — a $59 value — with every admission ticket purchased.

"I was a traditional tent camper since childhood, but getting a camper van back in 2021 gave me a whole new perspective," Long says. "To be able to explore the country and stay at different campgrounds while also running The Dyrt in the midst of the camping boom was an amazing experience. It's easy to see why RVs and trailers went from the fastest-growing type of camping to the most popular in just a few years."

A few additional stats from this year's camping report:

One in four private properties enforces an RV age restriction

Among those properties, the average maximum age allowed for an RV is 13.8 years

BIPOC campers reported a sharp increase in using camper vans of 60% from 2024 to 2025

Read The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks.

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO, campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

860-526-1555

[email protected]

SOURCE The Dyrt