The Dyrt Finds That Campers Are Turning Toward AI and Newer Technologies

PORTLAND, Ore., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has found that a third (33.6%) of campers trust artificial intelligence to recommend a campground. This aligns with a recent GuideGeek survey that found consumers trust AI for travel-related queries the most when compared with other common tasks such as work, health and general advice.

The Dyrt has found that a third (33.6%) of campers trust artificial intelligence to recommend a campground.

Despite the survey respondents' stated level of trust, only one in 10 campers (10.3%) has actually used AI to plan a camping trip, with another 9.7% of campers saying they have not yet used AI for this purpose but intend to use it to plan a camping trip in 2026.

These statistics are from the 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks , which is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states.

"The fact that a third of campers say they trust AI to plan a camping trip, but only a tenth have actually done so, shows huge growth potential in the market for camping tech and tools," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "The millions of reviews, photos and tips our camping community has shared for over 50,000 campgrounds gives The Dyrt a major advantage in the age of AI, both for showing up in AI results and for integrating AI into our own platform using this data."

While some campers love to completely get away from modern conveniences and amenities, a good number of campers are much more open to using newer technologies to enhance their trips. More than half of respondents said they would be trying a satellite internet product like Starlink in 2026. In fact, one in three campers reported using satellite internet in 2025, which was up from just one in four campers in 2024.

And in a continuation of the work-from-campsite movement that started more than five years ago, more than a quarter of campers reported working from a campsite in 2025.

"Working from literally anywhere — The Rockies, a Florida beach, the Upper Peninsula — is so absolutely freeing," The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith wrote in the 2026 Camping Report. "It's kind of amazing to think that technology and nature and productivity and relaxation can all coexist at the same campsite. It's incredible we have the ability to lead and grow The Dyrt while camping more than ever."

Read The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks .

About The Dyrt

The Dyrt is the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S. With The Dyrt PRO , campers get all RV parks and campgrounds, the Free Camping Collection, and the RV Trip Planner. The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks is informed by the largest online camping community and is the leading source of information for the camping industry.

www.thedyrt.com

Media Contact:

Mike Wollschlager

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860-526-1555

SOURCE The Dyrt