The Dyrt Publishes Seven Road Trip Guides That Span America

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has created comprehensive road trip guides for some of the most iconic routes in the country — and the best campgrounds along those routes — from coast to coast.

Each road trip guide contains a brief history of the route, some key facts about it, the recommended duration of the trip taking into account time for exploration, and the best time of year to hit the road. There are seven guides in total, and each one features 10 highly rated campgrounds.

The Dyrt's Road Trip Collection Complete Guides:

"There are so many iconic road trips to be taken and amazing camping properties in this vast country of ours," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "We wanted to combine these two delicious slices of Americana — the best camping stays while traversing the renowned roads of the U.S. Each guide breaks the trips down into sections and highlights the best places to pitch your tent or park your rig along the way."

Using the Route 66 Complete Road Trip Guide as an example, the total distance is 2,448 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica and the recommended time is two to four weeks, preferably in May-June or September-October. The guide points out landmarks, museums, restaurants and more, and offers tips on how to make the absolute most out of the trip.

"The route begins with farmland and small towns, moves into plains, rises toward high desert plateaus, and eventually ends at the Pacific coastline," according to the Route 66 guide. "Many travelers in The Dyrt Community use Route 66 for long camping trips because it pairs history with steady access to parks and public land."

The guides are filled with photos, local hikes and attractions, links to in-depth articles and, of course, great campgrounds. To assist with planning, the Road Trip Collection provides information on fuel and services, seasonal considerations, connectivity, budget considerations, state DOT resources, Bureau of Land Management camping guidelines, and Leave No Trace principles.

Start planning now, pack your bags and choose your ideal road-trip companion. And even if it's a solo trip, you won't be alone when you have The Dyrt PRO, which gives you access to information on all RV parks and campgrounds in the U.S., the Free Camping Collection and the RV Trip Planner.

