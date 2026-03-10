The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Finds Camper Cancellation Behavior is Improving

PORTLAND, Ore., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt, the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has found that overall, campers are improving their cancellation and no-show behavior. This is good news for campers since many of the best campsites are highly competitive and more than half of campers reported difficulty booking a site because campgrounds were full.

The Dyrt camper Jason S.

The 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks found that the percentage of campers who reported using all their reservations increased for the third consecutive year. Only 58.9% of campers said they showed up every time they reserved a site in 2023, but that number jumped all the way to 70.7% in 2024 and 72.9% in 2025. Also, the amount of campers who arrived a day or more late fell by 9% last year and no-shows decreased by 5%.

The report — compiled from the results of surveys conducted with thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states — also found that short-notice cancellations increased by 22% in 2025. Short-notice cancellations are better for the camping community than no-shows because campers can book last-minute openings using services like The Dyrt Alerts.

Amid these positive trends, one troubling finding was that campers who left a reserved campsite at least one day early went up 27% last year.

"We all understand that you can't plan for everything and sometimes life gets in the way, but it's encouraging that campers are becoming more cognizant of the difficulty their fellow campers are facing when trying to reserve a campsite," says Kevin Long, CEO of The Dyrt. "Based on these statistics — especially the continued increase in using all reservations and the decrease in no-shows — we can see more of an effort being made to do the right thing and ensure more people have access to the great outdoors."

Because availability has been such a hot-button topic in the camping industry, The Dyrt asked both campers and property owners the same question: Is it OK to reserve sites on multiple dates, knowing all won't be used, for the purpose of providing options and flexibility? Campers generally don't support this approach with 61.3% saying no, 35.5% saying yes as long as they cancel the extra sites well in advance, and only 3.2% saying yes. Camping property owners were slightly more favorable to this idea with less than half (49.8%) saying no, with 36.2% saying yes as long as they cancel with plenty of notice, and 14% saying yes.

Following a viral controversy last year, the survey also asked campers about the minimum amount of equipment/setup needed to consider a first-come, first served campsite reserved. Two-thirds (66.3%) say at least a tent or vehicle is required, while 16.4% feel a camping chair is enough, and 13.1% will settle for anything from a backpack to a water bottle.

Read The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks.

