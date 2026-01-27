PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the app to get the best campsites, built by the largest RVing and camping community in the U.S., has released its 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks . Toyota has partnered with The Dyrt for the third consecutive year to create the latest edition of its award-winning annual report that has become the camping industry's go-to data source.

The Dyrt’s 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks Uncovers the Newest Camping Trends

"We continue to see a diverse cohort of first-time campers discovering camping in all its forms," writes The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith in an introductory letter to the report. "It's amazing to see growth in camping among such a wide variety of people and camping types."

RVs and trailers continue to be the most popular type of camping according to more than half of survey respondents. Also fitting into the "more than half" category: the percentage of campers who had difficulty booking a site because campgrounds were full.

The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report presented by Toyota Trucks is compiled from the results of surveys conducted with three groups — thousands of members of The Dyrt Community, a representative sample of U.S. residents, and camping property managers across all 50 states. According to the findings, 2025 saw the second-highest total number of campers on record with 82.4 million (84.8 million in 2023). There were 2.6 million first-time campers in 2025.

"As campsites continue to fill up and bookings remain competitive, camping etiquette is more important than ever," continues Smith. "This year, we explored behavior and opinions among the camping community on bookings and cancellations as well as what it takes to reserve a first- come, first-served campsite."

The number of campers who say they used all their reservations has risen for three consecutive years, but short-notice cancellations and people leaving campsites early are up. And for the record, two-thirds of respondents believe at least a tent or vehicle is required to reserve a FCFS site.

"What helped The Dyrt start from the ground up and grow is the same thing that's made it the best camping app in the U.S. — The Dyrt Community of campers," says The Dyrt CEO Kevin Long. "They share information and experiences that allow fellow campers to find the best campsites for their own trips. And with their survey responses and what they contribute to this annual report, they help to inform an entire industry."

The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks also brings real-life Toyota Truck drivers into the report as Toyota Adventure Detourists share some of their favorite memories, traditions and camping spots they get to in their Tacomas, Tundras, 4Runners, Sequoias and Land Cruisers. As Smith writes in the report, the most common answer given by Toyota drivers when asked about their favorite camping memories in their truck: "All of them."

Read The Dyrt's 2026 Camping Report Presented by Toyota Trucks .

