The Earthwise Group Gains New Member in Nevada

News provided by

The Earthwise Group

05 Feb, 2024, 08:12 ET

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Earthwise Group, a nationwide manufacturing network that produces energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors, recently welcomed the addition of a new manufacturer based in North Las Vegas, Nevada, approximately 7 miles from the world-famous Las Vegas strip.

Joining the esteemed group, U.S. Energy Windows is a highly rated window company with multiple locations throughout the southwest. The company's presence in hot, dry climate zones makes it a prime source of windows for desert environments. Their core team members share many years of experience working in those regions.

Comprising a total of 14 strategically positioned window manufacturing facilities across the United States, The Earthwise Group has harnessed the advantages of regional production. This approach empowers each facility to tailor its windows and doors for optimal performance in specific climate zones while also accommodating local building codes and practices.

Mark Davis, Executive Director of The Earthwise Group, underscores the significance of this regional manufacturing strategy, stating, "We supply our customers with windows and doors that are custom manufactured to perform best in their local environment, and our regional manufacturing strategy makes that possible."

"I believe that by joining the Earthwise Group, U.S. Energy Windows will improve its ability to provide high-quality windows to all of the markets we serve," Todd Kralik, the owner of U.S. Energy Window, shares. "As a manufacturer that serves geographically diverse markets in the southwest, The Earthwise Group's commitment to optimizing windows for each local climate is something that stood out to our team."

The Earthwise Group welcomes inquiries from window companies as potential new members. For more details on becoming an Earthwise Group manufacturer, please visit their website for contact information.

About The Earthwise Group: Established in 2004, The Earthwise Group, LLC is a network of manufacturers that produce high-quality vinyl windows and doors suitable for new construction, replacement, remodeling, and light commercial applications. These regional manufacturing facilities possess the capability to engineer windows and doors uniquely tailored to their specific climate zones, ensuring longevity and performance for a lifetime.

Contact
Mark Davis
513-755-6707
[email protected]

SOURCE The Earthwise Group

Also from this source

The Earthwise Group Gains New Southeast Member in Louisiana

The Earthwise Group, a nationwide manufacturing network that produces energy-efficient vinyl windows and doors, has recently extended its membership...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Construction & Building

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

General Manufacturing

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.