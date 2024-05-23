The East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau kickoff National Travel and Tourism Week with a new logo unveiling

EAST POINT, Ga., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As conventions and visitor's bureau across the country celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week, the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau joined the excitement to announce a series of programming and new logo unveiling on the steps of City Hall. The new logo which highlights a plane flying east as a symbol of the direction of East Point and an ode to the world's largest and busiest international airport, Hartsfield Jackson International Airport anchored the cornerstone of the beloved destination. This annual tradition established by Congress in 1983, honors the impactful economic and innovative contributions of the U.S. travel industry.

This year's brand positioning, "Where the World Meets," highlights the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau's role in revitalizing the face of East Point, boosting its economy, and rebuilding its community on a global front. As we navigate through and beyond the challenges of the past few years, the travel industry's resilience and innovation continue to be pivotal in driving recovery and future growth.

During the event, a proclamation was presented by East Point Mayor Deana Holiday Ingraham and remarks from East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau Chairman Neel Shah, President Chantel Ross-Francois, Executive Director of the Georgia Association of Convention & Visitors Bureau Amanda Dyson-Thornton, and Director of Sales Keesla Blay—Miezah. The bureau engaged sounds by Smooth Jazz 101, Treats by Kupcakerie and Popsicles by Paradise Smoothie as part of its celebration.

Key Events and Activities taking place during the week May 19th – 25th:

Kick-off Celebration | East Point Day at GA Renaissance Festival

City Hall celebration, treats and a live broadcast from Smooth Jazz 101 on Monday, May 20 th at the City Hall Steps

at the City Hall Steps East Point's Hidden Gems City Tour for hotel partners and visits to East Point venues and attractions on Tuesday, May 21 st at various points in the City

Hidden Gems City Tour for hotel partners and visits to venues and attractions on at various points in the City Wednesday Wind Down Music and Culture Celebration with booths from the East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau and hotel partners on Wednesday, May 22 nd on the grounds across from City Hall

on the grounds across from City Hall East Point Convention and Visitors Bureau Open House on Thursday, May 23 rd at 1526 E. Forrest Avenue, Suite 105, East Point, Georgia 30344

at 1526 E. Forrest Avenue, Suite 105, 30344 Tourism Celebration Pop-Up with Treats with a live broadcast from Smooth Jazz 101 on Friday, May 24 th at Marshall's parking lot - Camp Creek Marketplace

"National Travel and Tourism Week is an opportunity to celebrate the vital role travel and tourism play in our community. We are focused on driving growth to our hotel partners and key stakeholders within the travel sector to East Point where the world meets. We are committed to supporting the travel community year-round through strategic planned initiatives, programs and global partnerships" says President Chantel Ross-Francois.

For more information on National Travel and Tourism Week and a full schedule of events, visiteastpoint.org or stop by the new vibrant headquarters located at 1526 E. Forrest Avenue, Suite 105, East Point, Georgia 30344.

ABOUT EAST POINT CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU

East Point Convention & Visitors Bureau is a distinguished organization committed to excellence and promoting the City of East Point, Georgia, as a unique premier travel destination of "Where The World Meets." EPCVB strives to strengthen tourism, support local businesses, and create noteworthy experiences for travelers through strategic branding, destination management, and community partnerships. The City of East Point is vibrant with culinary pleasures, rich with history and spirited culture that captivates visitors from around the world. www.visiteastpoint.org

