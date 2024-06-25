The Eco-Evolution of Tech Events: From Mini-Flashlights to Farm-to-Table Buffets

REDMOND, Wash., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The event planning landscape has undergone a remarkable transformation over the years in response to growing environmental concerns. In the 1980s, corporate events were synonymous with extravagance and excess – especially in the tech sector – when businesses would buy thousands of tchotchkes for tradeshows like COMDEX in Las Vegas. Becki Culbert and Julie Lumpkin have produced tech events for decades for companies like Pixar and Microsoft. Twenty years ago they co-founded Swift Group, a global event and program management company, before carbon footprints were on anyone's radar.

"I remember many late nights in hotel rooms before big shows, unwrapping box after box of SWAG (stuff we all get)," said Culbert. "One year a client ordered hundreds of branded, mini flashlights and each one was packed in its own little box and wrapped with a plastic bag, along with a battery that was packaged in a separate plastic bag."

Fast forward to the early 2000s and the tech event scene began to change. Increased awareness of environmental issues prompted Culbert and Lumpkin to pursue more sustainable solutions and provide more eco-friendly product options.

"Our clients want thoughtful, responsibly made items that enhance the event experiences we create for their customers and employees," said Lumpkin. "We've made a permanent shift in our business towards sustainability."

Today, Swift Group embeds this thinking into every step of its events, from sourcing local, organic catering to partnering with Halo on recyclable SWAG. Looking ahead, Culbert and Lumpkin see several sustainability trends poised to shape the future of events.

"Virtual and hybrid events are here to stay," said Culbert. "Beyond decreasing the carbon footprint associated with travel, it also helps companies accommodate people with accessibility needs." Lumpkin noted there's a growing demand for reusable products. "People want to invest in high-quality products that last. That's good for the environment and our clients' brands, too."

