The Economist announces final lineup of speakers for the 2019 Open Future Festival on October 5th in Hong Kong, Manchester and Chicago

The day-long festival is a forum for fresh ideas on free speech, free trade and individual freedom, at a time when these values are under attack, and populism and authoritarianism are on the rise.

Created in 2018, the Open Future initiative uses digital journalism, social media and live events to foster a global conversation on the challenges of the 21st century. It is focused on promoting a dialogue across the ideological spectrum and is aimed at a young audience in particular.

In addition to the in-person gathering, the event will be live-streamed from all three cities. Viewers can watch the livestream and submit questions to the event moderators here: www.economist.com/openfuturelive

Speakers for the Hong Kong Open Future Festival starting at 6pm HKT include:

Joshua Wong (secretary-general, Demosisto)

(secretary-general, Demosisto) Regina Ip (Member of the Executive Council and Legislative Council of Hong Kong )

(Member of the Executive Council and Legislative Council of ) Bonnie Leung Wing-Man (Former Vice Convenor, Civil Human Rights Front)

(Former Vice Convenor, Civil Human Rights Front) RonnyTong (Senior counsel and politician)

(Senior counsel and politician) Antony Dapiran (Lawyer and author, City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in Hong Kong )

(Lawyer and author, City of Protest: A Recent History of Dissent in ) Neha Dixit (Independent journalist)

(Independent journalist) Shaun Rein (Founder and Managing Director, China Market Research Group)

(Founder and Managing Director, China Market Research Group) Brian Fong Chi -hang (Associate professor and director, The Academy of Hong Kong Studies at The Education University of Hong Kong )

(Associate professor and director, The Academy of Hong Kong Studies at The Education ) Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit (Leader of Future Forward Party, Thailand )

(Leader of Future Forward Party, ) Nurul Izzah Anwar (Member of parliament, Permatang Pauh, Malaysia )

(Member of parliament, Permatang Pauh, ) Daniel Fung (Founding chair, Cambridge Global Conversations)

(Founding chair, Cambridge Global Conversations) Arbind Singh (Founder and coordinator, National Association of Street Vendors of India )

(Founder and coordinator, National Association of Street Vendors of ) Sokeel Park (South Korea Country Director, Liberty in North Korea )

(South Korea Country Director, Liberty in ) Victor Mallet ( Paris bureau chief, Financial Times (livestream from Manchester )

( bureau chief, Financial Times (livestream from ) Sudhir Thomas Vadaketh (Author, Floating on a Malayan Breeze: Travels in Malaysia and Singapore )

(Author, Floating on a Malayan Breeze: Travels in and ) Tim Wilson (Member, Australian House of Representatives)

Speakers for the Manchester Open Future Festival starting at 11am BST include:

Jim O'Neill (Economist and former British treasury minister)

(Economist and former British treasury minister) Richard Ratcliffe (Husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe )

(Husband of ) Nimco Ali (Writer and co-founder, the Five Foundation)

(Writer and co-founder, the Five Foundation) Grace Blakeley (Economic commentator, New Statesman)

(Economic commentator, New Statesman) Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie (author)

(author) Sam Gyimah (Former Universities and Science Minister)

(Former Universities and Science Minister) Natasha Devon (Mental health campaigner)

(Mental health campaigner) Hannah Sell (Deputy general secretary, Socialist Party)

(Deputy general secretary, Socialist Party) Victor Mallet ( Paris bureau chief, Financial Times)

( bureau chief, Financial Times) Hoesung Lee (Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change)

(Chair, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) Lisa Nandy (Labour MP for Wigan, United Kingdom )

(Labour MP for ) Patrick Collison (Chief executive officer and co-founder, Stripe)

(Chief executive officer and co-founder, Stripe) Will Stronge (Co-director, Autonomy)

(Co-director, Autonomy) Rachel Hugh (Co-founder, The Vurger Co)

(Co-founder, The Vurger Co) Daniel Hulme (Chief executive officer, Satalia)

(Chief executive officer, Satalia) Marcus Gilroy-Ware (Writer and theorist)

(Writer and theorist) Noah Carl (Sociologist)

(Sociologist) Tom Tugendhat (Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom )

(Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, ) Guy Standing (Co-founder, Basic Income Earth Network)

(Co-founder, Basic Income Earth Network) Caroline Casey (Founder, Binc)

(Founder, Binc) Abdul Quddous Arif (President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association)

(President, Ahmadiyya Muslim Youth Association) Jsky, Host (Naked Beach)

(Naked Beach) Joseph Sternberg (Journalist and author)

(Journalist and author) Ellen Jones (Award-winning campaigner)

Speakers for the Chicago Open Future Festival starting at 10:50am CDT include:

Mellody Hobson (President of Ariel Investments)

(President of Ariel Investments) Raghuram Rajan (Professor of Finance, University of Chicago Booth School of Business)

(Professor of Finance, Booth School of Business) Amani al-Khatahtbeh (Founder and editor-in-chief, MuslimGirl.com)

(Founder and editor-in-chief, MuslimGirl.com) Gabrielle Giffords (Former congresswoman and founder, Giffords)

(Former congresswoman and founder, Giffords) Valerie Jarrett (American businesswoman and former government official)

(American businesswoman and former government official) Susan Bro (Mother of Heather Heyer and co-Founder, the Heather Heyer Foundation)

(Mother of and co-Founder, the Heather Heyer Foundation) Alexandria Villasenor (Climate activist)

(Climate activist) Patrick Collison (Chief executive officer and co-founder, Stripe)

(Chief executive officer and co-founder, Stripe) Katherine Maher (Chief executive officer, Wikimedia Foundation)

(Chief executive officer, Wikimedia Foundation) Andrew Keen (author of numerous books on technology and regulation)

(author of numerous books on technology and regulation) Nadine Strossen (Civil liberties activist and professor, New York Law School)

(Civil liberties activist and professor, New York Law School) Karen Okonkwo (Co-founder, TONL)

(Co-founder, TONL) Bria Smith (Youth activist)

(Youth activist) Marcel McClinton (Co-organizer, March For Our Lives Houston)

(Co-organizer, March For Our Lives Houston) Waleed Shahid (Spokesperson, Justice Democrats)

(Spokesperson, Justice Democrats) Meghan Milloy (Co-founder and executive director, Republican Women for Progress)

(Co-founder and executive director, Republican Women for Progress) Ryan Fournier (Co-Chairman, Students for Trump and Turning Point Action)

(Co-Chairman, Students for Trump and Turning Point Action) Luigi Zingales (Professor of entrepreneurship and finance, The University of Chicago Booth School of Business)

(Professor of entrepreneurship and finance, The Booth School of Business) Suzanne Nossel (Chief executive officer, PEN America)

(Chief executive officer, PEN America) Bhaskar Sunkara (Founder and editor, Jacobin)

(Founder and editor, Jacobin) Peter Ambler (Executive Director, Giffords)

(Executive Director, Giffords) Philip Alston (Special Rapporteur, Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights)

(Special Rapporteur, Office of UN High Commissioner for Human Rights) Maj Toure (Solutionary hip hop artist and 2nd amendment activist)

(Solutionary hip hop artist and 2nd amendment activist) Samuel Sinyangwe (Co-founder, Mapping Police Violence)

(Co-founder, Mapping Police Violence) Tom Pritzker (Executive Chairman of Hyatt Hotels and Chairman and CEO of The Pritzker Organization)

