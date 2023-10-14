THE ECONOMY TOPS THE LIST OF TRUCKING INDUSTRY ISSUES

News provided by

American Transportation Research Institute

14 Oct, 2023, 19:03 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI), the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, released its 19th annual Top Industry Issues report, identifying the leading industry concerns.  This year's list includes the Economy, Truck Parking, Fuel Prices, the Driver Shortage, Driver Compensation and for the first time, Zero-Emission Vehicles.

"ATRI's list thoroughly and accurately reflects the challenges we've faced this year," said ATA Chairman Dan Van Alstine, Ruan Transportation Management Systems President and COO.  "Costs were up and demand was down, all while we worked to navigate a number of workforce and regulatory issues.  Thankfully, ATRI's analysis doesn't just tell us what the issues are, it spells out a number of data-driven strategies that the industry can pursue to address them."

In a year full of challenges including high inflation, rising operating costs, and declining freight demand, the state of the nation's Economy was the number one concern.  The lack of available Truck Parking achieved its highest rank to date on the overall list, coming in second.  Last year's number one issue, Fuel Prices, was ranked third this year.  Rounding out the top five this year were the Driver Shortage and Driver Compensation. 

A number of aggressive mandates and timelines for transitioning the nation's vehicle fleet to low- or zero-emission vehicles put that issue on the top 10 list for the first time.  Zero-Emission Vehicles were ranked 10th overall and 7th among motor carrier respondents.

Over 47 percent of the survey respondents were motor carrier executives and personnel, while truck drivers represented 29 percent.  Among driver respondents, Driver Compensation, Truck Parking and Fuel Prices were the top three concerns, while motor carriers ranked the Economy, Driver Shortage and Lawsuit Abuse Reform as their top three concerns.

More than 4,000 trucking industry stakeholders participated in this year's survey, including motor carriers, truck drivers, industry suppliers, driver trainers, and law enforcement among other groups.  For the first ever, law enforcement personnel represented nearly five percent of respondents, so the report includes a ranking of the top three law enforcement concerns. 

The complete results of the annual survey were released as part of 2023 American Trucking Associations' Management Conference and Exhibition.  The full report can be found at ATRI's website here.

ATRI is the trucking industry's 501(c)(3) not-for-profit research organization.  It is engaged in critical research relating to freight transportation's essential role in maintaining a safe, secure and efficient transportation system.

SOURCE American Transportation Research Institute

Also from this source

ATRI LAUNCHES NEW ONLINE APPLICATION FOR RESEARCH ADVISORY COMMITTEE

The American Transportation Research Institute, the trucking industry's not-for-profit research organization, today launched an online application...

ATRI COMMENCES RESEARCH ON CHALLENGES FACED BY WOMEN TRUCK DRIVERS

The American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI) is initiating research on the challenges facing women truck drivers as well as barriers that...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Trucking and Road Transportation

Image1

Economic News, Trends, Analysis

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.