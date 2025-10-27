The Edge Fitness Clubs Bridges the Gap Between Big-Box and Boutique with New Amenity Lineup

Infrared Yoga Debuts in Fairfield This Fall as Part of a Broader Vision for Innovation, Accessibility, and Performance Across All Clubs

ORANGE, Conn., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs announced today the launch of its first Infrared Yoga Studio in Fairfield, CT, debuting early this November. The new offering marks the first phase of the brand's multi-state amenity expansion plan, set to redefine what members can expect from a full-service fitness club experience.

By integrating premium, boutique-style modalities into its large-format clubs, The Edge is bridging the gap between affordability and innovation, giving members access to cutting-edge fitness experiences under one roof. In addition to expanding their group fitness options, the fitness clubs will also boast premium strength-training equipment such as top-tier free weights, selectorized and plate-loaded equipment, and functional training tools.

The newest amenity additions include:

I nfrared Yoga – Combining traditional yoga with the restorative benefits of infrared heat for enhanced flexibility, detoxification, and recovery.

– Combining traditional yoga with the restorative benefits of infrared heat for enhanced flexibility, detoxification, and recovery. Edge Core – Small-group Pilates reformer sessions focused on precision, posture, and strength.

– Small-group Pilates reformer sessions focused on precision, posture, and strength. Edge Lift – A semi-private strength-training experience designed to build confidence, technique, and measurable results.

– A semi-private strength-training experience designed to build confidence, technique, and measurable results. Finish Recovery – A dedicated space for stretching, percussion therapy, and restorative tools that help members recover smarter.

– A dedicated space for stretching, percussion therapy, and restorative tools that help members recover smarter. Edge StrongR – A high-intensity, coach-led class experience built around community and measurable progress.

The Edge Fitness Clubs Fairfield is the first location to debut these upgrades, welcoming members to experience the new amenities beginning November 6. The brand will continue expanding its footprint across the Northeast and Midwest, with additional amenity launches planned in multiple markets through early 2026. These enhancements reflect The Edge's long-term strategy to move beyond the traditional gym model—integrating wellness, performance, and recovery into every member experience.

"At The Edge, we've always believed that premium fitness experiences shouldn't come with a premium price tag," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "Our new amenities, starting with Infrared Yoga, deliver boutique-quality programs within the full-service fitness environment our members know and love."

Founded in 1988, The Edge Fitness Clubs currently has 43 locations in 9 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

To learn more or experience the new amenities firsthand, visit www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 350,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs / Fishman PR