The Edge Fitness Clubs Strengthens Offerings in 2025 with Revolutionary Program, Edge StrongR

Fresh New Offering Combines HYROX Training, Les Mills Ceremony and Cutting-Edge Techniques

ORANGE, Conn., Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, a dynamic and high-energy gym dedicated to transforming lives, is excited to unveil its world-class strength program, featuring Les Mills Ceremony, HYROX Training, and Edge Strong Team Training HIIT classes, fittingly named Edge StrongR. Focused on elevating functional strength, endurance, and overall performance, this high-intensity program challenges participants to achieve exceptional results and, if they plan to participate, prepares them to compete in event-based strength challenges like HYROX's The Fitness Race.

As the first High-Value, Low-Price (HVLP) fitness club to introduce an exclusive strength-focused program of this caliber, The Edge Fitness Clubs invites members to unleash their full potential and become the strongest version of themselves. Timed perfectly with New Years resolutions, the regimen is designed to be holistic and well-rounded, ensuring that guests are well set up to reach all their 2025 fitness and wellness goals. To inspire members to kickstart their journey and give potential members a chance to experience all it offers, The Edge is excited to provide complimentary classes through January 19th!

"The Edge is known for embracing innovation to meet and exceed our customer demands. Our Edge Strong small group training classes are no exception, and we're excited to announce our newly transformed Edge StrongR Program, designed to inspire our members to push their limits and achieve new milestones in their fitness journeys," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "This initiative is further elevated through our partnership with powerhouse concepts like HYROX training and Les Mills Ceremony."

The Edge StrongR Program Offerings:

Edge Strong Team Training is The Edge Fitness Clubs' signature small group training program that blends strength, cardio, and HIIT to boost endurance, build strength, and deliver results in a motivating, community-driven environment.

is The Edge Fitness Clubs' signature small group training program that blends strength, cardio, and HIIT to boost endurance, build strength, and deliver results in a motivating, community-driven environment. HYROX Training is an engaging workout that intends to prepare participants for the HYROX race, an 8-kilometer obstacle course that includes 8 different exercises, appealing to the more competitive fitness crowd.

is an engaging workout that intends to prepare participants for the HYROX race, an 8-kilometer obstacle course that includes 8 different exercises, appealing to the more competitive fitness crowd. Les Mills Ceremony is a full-body functional circuit designed for strength and cardio conditioning, using a wide range of functional equipment including skiers, rowers, and air bikes.

Please visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/edge-strongr-launch for more information or to book a complimentary class. Spots in the program are limited and registration is $49.99 for those who decide to join after their complimentary session. For more information on HYROX training, visit https://hyrox.com/. For more information on Les Mills, visit https://www.lesmills.com/us/.

Founded in 1988, The Edge Fitness Clubs currently has 43 locations in 9 states, including Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 250,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

