The Edge Fitness Clubs Danbury Unveils New EdgeLIFT Strength Training Hub in Early April

State-of-the-Art Fitness Club Transforms Cinema into EdgeLIFT with Olympic-Style Equipment

DANBURY, Conn., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, a dynamic and high-energy gym dedicated to transforming lives, announces the official opening of its new EdgeLIFT training space in its Danbury location at 100 Newtown Road. The new space will open at the beginning of April, with a grand opening event scheduled for April 9. Formerly the cinema room, the space has been transformed into a dedicated Olympic-style strength training hub designed to elevate performance-based workouts.

The reimagined space features six to eight professional-grade squat racks equipped with lifting platforms and bumper plates, creating a devoted environment for members focused on strength, power, and functional performance. The area also includes rubberized flooring to support a wide range of lifts and high-intensity training movements, along with strategically integrated equipment that remains off the main floor to maximize space and accessibility.

Equipped with premium Sorinex strength equipment, the EdgeLIFT space incorporates three to four selectorized machines to complement free-weight training and provide members with a comprehensive strength experience under one roof.

In addition to the equipment, the EdgeLIFT space now offers small-group classes designed to empower everyone to engage in weight lifting or performance training at their top level. Members can participate in classes featuring racks, barbells, plates, and dumbbells while receiving hands-on coaching from lifting experts. These sessions provide an accessible and supportive environment for both beginners and experienced lifters to build confidence and strength.

"By converting this underutilized space into a dedicated strength training environment, we're reinforcing our commitment to giving members access to best-in-class equipment and programming," said Nick Rascati, General Manager of The Edge Fitness Clubs Danbury. "EdgeLIFT creates an elevated training experience where members, from beginners to experienced lifters, can build strength in a focused, high-performance setting."

The Edge's investment in specialized training spaces reflects its broader commitment to innovation and expansion across its clubs.

"The Edge Fitness Clubs has always been about creating an empowering, community-driven environment where members can achieve real results," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The Danbury reopening reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, giving members access to both high-end strength training equipment and boutique fitness experiences in one inspiring space."

The upgraded Danbury club introduces members to The Edge's hybrid fitness model, offering a diverse lineup of new and enhanced programming, including:

EdgeLIFT: Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training.

Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training. EdgeCORE: Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance.

Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance. Edge InfraRED Yoga: Mindful recovery classes that combine the restorative benefits of yoga with infrared heat therapy.

The Edge Fitness Clubs has earned a strong reputation as one of the leading High-Value, Low-Price (HVLP) fitness brands in the country, with 40+ locations across nine states and more than 350,000 members. From first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes, the Danbury club offers something for everyone – whether it's high-intensity Edge Strong classes, functional training, or simply finding balance through group fitness and recovery options.

To learn more or schedule a tour of the Danbury club, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations/connecticut-danbury or call (203) 942-2698.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 350,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

Media contact: Anna Florek, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (815) 708-2166

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs