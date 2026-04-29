The Edge Fitness Clubs Reopens St. Peters Location Following Major Upgrades

Renovated Clubs Bring Enhanced Strength Training, Boutique-Style Programming, and a Refreshed Member Experience

ST. PETERS, Mo., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, the national extraordinary-value, low-price gym chain, is set to hold a grand reopening ceremony on May 6 for its St. Peters location at 4025 Veterans Memorial Parkway, following a series of major upgrades. The club delivers a best-in-class fitness experience that combines professional-grade strength training with boutique-style programming, all under one roof.

The Edge Fitness Club's new St. Peters location is led by Travis Blalock, a seasoned fitness professional with a decade of experience in the industry. Blalock began his career as a personal trainer before advancing into a managerial role, where he developed expertise in club operations and team leadership. A former collegiate cross country track athlete, as well as a bodybuilding state record holder, he brings both passion and firsthand experience to his work. Driven by a passion for helping people transform their lives, Blalock is committed to creating a supportive, results-driven environment where members of all fitness levels can achieve their goals.

"I've dedicated my career to helping people change their lives through fitness," said Travis Blalock, General Manager at The Edge Fitness Clubs St. Peters. "I have seen how powerful the right environment and support system can be. The Edge Fitness Clubs gives me the opportunity to bring my passion to the St. Peters community."

The St. Peters location is among the first to showcase The Edge's new premium strength training equipment, part of a company-wide investment designed to elevate the member experience across all clubs. The upgrades include top-tier free weights, selectorized and plate-loaded equipment, and functional training tools for all levels of strength and performance.

"The Edge Fitness Clubs has always been about creating an empowering, community-driven environment where members can achieve real results," said Vin Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The St. Peters grand reopening reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation, giving members access to both pro-gym style training and boutique fitness experiences in one inspiring space."

The upgraded St. Peters location introduces members to The Edge's hybrid fitness model, offering a diverse lineup of new and enhanced programming, including:

EdgeLIFT: Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training.

Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training. EdgeCORE: Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance.

Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance. Edge InfraRED Yoga: Mindful recovery classes that combine the restorative benefits of yoga with infrared heat therapy.

The Edge Fitness Clubs has earned a strong reputation as one of the leading High-Value, Low-Price (HVLP) fitness brands in the country, with 40+ locations across nine states and more than 250,000 members. From first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes, the St. Peters club offers something for everyone – whether it's high-intensity Edge Strong classes, functional training, or simply finding balance through group fitness and recovery options.

To learn more or schedule a tour, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations/missouri-st-peters or call (636) 486-0170.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 250,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

Media contact: Charlotte Whittier, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected], 240-704-0500

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs