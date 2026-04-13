The Edge Fitness Clubs Manchester Introduces New Infrared Yoga & Pilates Studio at End of April

Former Cinema Room Transformed into Wellness-Focused Studio Featuring Red Light Therapy and Heated Classes

MANCHESTER, Conn., April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, a national gym chain known for its "Extraordinary Value, Low Price" approach, announced the upcoming opening of its new Infrared Yoga and Pilates Studio at its Manchester location, located at 49 Pavilions Drive, at the end of April. A ribbon cutting ceremony will be held on May 7 to celebrate the opening. This reimagined space transforms the club's former cinema room into a dedicated studio designed to support recovery, mobility, and mindful movement through heat and red-light therapy.

The new studio will feature six unique class formats, including two yoga variations and four Pilates-based classes, giving members a variety of options to strengthen their core, improve flexibility, and enhance overall wellness.

Classes will take place in a heated environment set to approximately 100 degrees, allowing members to warm their muscles more effectively, increase circulation, and encourage a deeper sweat during workouts. The studio's red-light technology adds an additional wellness component, supporting skin health, relaxation, and mental well-being while enhancing the overall recovery experience.

Designed for members of all fitness levels, the studio's programming combines strength-building Pilates movements with restorative yoga flows that help open the hips, relieve tension, and reduce stress. The classes also support overall hormonal and metabolic health, making them beneficial for individuals seeking holistic wellness benefits.

"Transforming our cinema space into an Infrared Yoga and Pilates studio allows us to expand the variety of wellness experiences available to our members," said Ashlyn Desmond, General Manager of The Edge Fitness Clubs Manchester. "This new studio offers a unique environment where members can focus on recovery, flexibility, and mental well-being while still getting an effective workout."

The Edge's investment in specialized training spaces reflects its broader commitment to innovation and expansion across its clubs.

"The Edge Fitness Clubs has always been about creating an empowering, community-driven environment where members can achieve real results," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The Manchester upgrades reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, giving members access to both high-end strength training equipment and boutique fitness experiences in one inspiring space."

The upgraded Manchester club introduces members to The Edge's hybrid fitness model, offering a diverse lineup of new and enhanced programming, including:

EdgeLIFT : Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training.

Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training. EdgeCORE: Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance.

Pilates reformer sessions that emphasize core strength, mobility, and balance. Edge InfraRED Yoga: Mindful recovery classes that combine the restorative benefits of yoga with infrared heat therapy.

The Edge Fitness Clubs has earned a strong reputation as one of the leading High-Value, Low-Price (HVLP) fitness brands in the country, with 40+ locations across nine states and more than 350,000 members. From first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes, the Manchester club offers something for everyone – whether it's high-intensity Edge Strong classes, functional training, or simply finding balance through group fitness and recovery options.

For more information about The Edge Fitness Clubs Manchester or to learn more about upcoming classes, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations/connecticut-manchester or call (860) 432-4760.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 350,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

Media contact: Anna Florek, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (815) 708-2166

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs