The Edge Fitness Clubs Reopens Philadelphia-Area Locations Following Major Upgrades

Renovated Clubs Bring Enhanced Strength Training, Boutique-Style Programming, and a Refreshed Member Experience

PHILADELPHIA, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs , a dynamic, high-energy gym dedicated to transforming lives, announced today the grand reopenings of six locations across the Greater Philadelphia region, unveiling newly transformed studio spaces designed to elevate the member experience. The enhancements include the debut of InfraRED Yoga studios and EdgeLIFT training areas, reinforcing the brand's commitment to innovation and results-driven fitness. All clubs deliver a best-in-class fitness experience that combines professional-grade strength training with boutique-style programming, all under one roof.

As part of this transformation, members will experience an expanded lineup of programming, including:

Edge InfraRED Yoga: Mindful recovery classes that combine the restorative benefits of yoga with infrared heat therapy. Dedicated InfraRED Yoga studios will be introduced at:

Mindful recovery classes that combine the restorative benefits of yoga with infrared heat therapy. Dedicated InfraRED Yoga studios will be introduced at: Cherry Hill, NJ



Voorhees, NJ



Wayne, PA



Christiana, DE

EdgeLIFT: Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training. New EdgeLIFT spaces will be unveiled at:

Strength and conditioning classes focused on functional, performance-based training. New EdgeLIFT spaces will be unveiled at: Plymouth Meeting, PA



Deptford, NJ



The Cherry Hill location will be the first of the six locations to reopen on March 13. Each reopening will feature special events, exclusive class previews, and opportunities for members to explore the new training concepts firsthand.

"Fitness continues to evolve, and so do we," said Brandon Green, General Manager of the Cherry Hill club. "By transforming these spaces into InfraRED Yoga and EdgeLIFT studios, we're giving our members even more ways to train smarter, recover better, and reach their goals in a supportive, high-energy environment."



These six locations are among the first to showcase The Edge's new premium strength training equipment, part of a company-wide investment designed to elevate the member experience across all clubs. The upgrades include top-tier free weights, selectorized and plate-loaded equipment, and functional training tools for all levels of strength and performance.

"The Edge Fitness Clubs has always been about creating an empowering, community-driven environment where members can achieve real results," said Vinny Sansone, President and Founder of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The Cherry Hill, Voorhees, Deptford, Plymouth Meeting, Wayne, and Christiana grand reopenings reflect our ongoing commitment to innovation, giving members access to both pro-gym style training and boutique fitness experiences in one inspiring space."

These clubs have reimagined underutilized spaces to meet growing demand for recovery-focused formats and strength-based training. The new InfraRED Yoga studios combine the benefits of infrared heat technology with guided yoga programming to support flexibility, circulation, detoxification, and overall recovery. Meanwhile, EdgeLIFT delivers a dynamic, coach-led strength training experience designed to help members build muscle, increase endurance, and maximize performance.

The Edge Fitness Clubs has earned a strong reputation as one of the leading High-Value, Low-Price (HVLP) fitness brands in the country, with 40+ locations across nine states and more than 250,000 members. From first-time gym-goers to seasoned athletes, the Fairfield club offers something for everyone – whether it's high-intensity Edge Strong classes, functional training, or simply finding balance through group fitness and recovery options.

To learn more or schedule a tour, please visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations to find the nearest location to you.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 250,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/ .

Media contact: Allie Shust, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (773) 849-3506

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs