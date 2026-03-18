The Edge Fitness Clubs to Debut State-of-the-Art "Edge Immersion" Concept

Next-Generation Rhode Island Club Design Blends Performance, Recovery and Community in a Fully Immersive Fitness Experience

ORANGE, Conn., March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Edge Fitness Clubs, a leading HVLP (high-value, low-price) fitness club operator, announced today the upcoming opening of its newest location in Johnston, Rhode Island, introducing the brand's next-generation Edge Immersion concept. The club is scheduled to open in autumn later this year, and will be located at 11 Commercial Way, Johnston, RI 02904.

Edge Immersion represents the evolution of The Edge's 3.0 design, blending modern aesthetics with enhanced functionality to create a fully immersive fitness environment. Designed to fuse performance, recovery and community, the new concept delivers a comprehensive, elevated club experience for members at every level.

The Johnston club will feature expanded strength and functional training areas, top-tier cardio and strength equipment, Olympic lifting platforms and turf training zones, along with a robust lineup of group fitness offerings including Les Mills, Edge-exclusive studio programming, EdgeLIFT barbell strength classes and EdgeHIIT functional training. The location will also include a state-of-art InfraRED Yoga & Pilates studio, elite personal training, a dedicated functional turf area. Additionally, it will have a recovery & wellness center featuring red light saunas, cold rooms, massage chairs, compression boots and cryotherapy. Members will also have access to luxury, full-service locker rooms and modern dedicated workspaces.

Highlights of the new club include:

Edge Immersion's next-generation club design





Expanded strength, cardio and functional training spaces





Studio Row including signature boutique fitness studios like Edge HIIT, InfraRED Yoga & Pilates and EdgeLIFT





Integrated recovery and wellness amenities





Women's only area with a glute zone





Dedicated workspaces for members

"We are thrilled to bring the next evolution of The Edge to Johnston," said Vin Sansone, Founder and President of The Edge Fitness Clubs. "The Edge Immersion experience aligns perfectly with the community's active and healthy lifestyle. We're excited to create a space where members can train with purpose, prioritize recovery and longevity, and enjoy a high-energy environment focused on results and performance." With this opening, The Edge Fitness Clubs will operate 44 locations nationwide, including four clubs across the local region. The company continues its expansion into new markets, with additional openings planned for 2027 and beyond.

To learn more or find a location near you, visit www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/locations.

About The Edge Fitness Clubs

The Edge has amassed more than 400,000 members across 9 states, becoming a go-to club for the first-time gym-goer to the fitness enthusiast. The Edge's mission is to offer extraordinary fitness facilities, innovative programming, holistic perspectives, and a knowledgeable, friendly staff to ensure members enjoy their exercise experiences – and see results – day after day. Memberships are designed to meet the needs of each individual member, changing not only their fitness journey, but their lives. For more information, visit https://www.theedgefitnessclubs.com/.

SOURCE The Edge Fitness Clubs