The Edge Fitness Clubs Will Open its 10th Area Location in Wayne on March 27th

WAYNE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing on the success of locations in Greater Philadelphia, South Jersey and Delaware, The Edge Fitness Clubs will open its newest area location in Wayne on March 27th. The Edge Fitness Clubs has been in business for 32 years and Wayne will be The Edge's 10th location in the tristate area. The Wayne location is at 706 Lancaster Ave in the Devon Square Shopping Plaza, next to Target.

World class amenities feature everything from Group Exercise Classes, Spinning, Edge Cinema, Turf, Weights, Free Weights, Edge Kids Fitness & More! Chris Bartas, General Manager of The Edge Fitness Clubs in Wayne, excited to open the doors and welcome in the community on March 27th.

"We're thrilled to kick off the year with the opening of a brand-new club in Wayne!" said Dennis Angelina, Area Director of The Edge Fitness Clubs, Greater Philadelphia. "My team and I can't wait to welcome the Wayne community to The Edge Fitness Clubs. I'm confident they'll experience that wow factor from the first time they walk in!"

The Edge Fitness Clubs has something to offer everyone of all fitness levels and tastes including free weights, best-in-class cardio, Personal Training, Group Exercise Classes, Edge Kids, Women's Studio, Spinning®, Edge Cinema, Shake Bar and more.

The club opens for tours of the facility starting on Wednesday, January 27th and non-members can take advantage of discounted "Founding Member" rates before opening day. The Edge Wayne Grand Opening event will take place on Saturday, March 27th. Open House Week is March 28th through April 5th. Prospective members can come in during Open House Week and work out for free and sample everything The Edge has to offer.

Over 300,000 members across 32 locations enjoy The Edge Fitness Clubs' best-in-class fitness amenities at very affordable prices in a spacious, clean and safe environment. Memberships start as low as $9.99 per month. Interested in joining The Edge Fitness Clubs team? The Edge is hiring now and looking for talent in all areas to work for the top health and fitness brand in the industry. Apply online today.

