The Education Market in UAE to grow by USD 817.5 million from 2022 to 2027 | the market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Al Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai and AMIDEAST Inc. - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The education market in UAE is estimated to grow by USD 817.5 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.55%. The education market in the UAE is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer education market in UAE are Al Jazeera Academy, American School of Dubai, AMIDEAST Inc., ASPAM Indian International School, Blackboard Inc., Brighter Prep, British Council, Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills, GEMS Group Holdings Ltd., Higher Colleges of Technology, International Schools Services, JSS Pvt. School, Liwa International School, Meccademia, Option Training Institute FZ LLC, Regent International School, Taaleem, Tutor.com Inc., United Arab Emirates University, and Zayed University. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled UAE Education Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

American School of Dubai - The company offers pre-K, elementary, middle school, and high school education.

The company offers pre-K, elementary, middle school, and high school education. Blackboard Inc. - The company offers online education services such as higher education, and further education.

The company offers online education services such as higher education, and further education. Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills - The company offers online learning advancements such as Standford Online , MIT Online, and Harvard Online .

The company offers online learning advancements such as , MIT Online, and .

Market Dynamics

Impactful driver- Increasing student enrollment

Increasing student enrollment Key Trend - Rising awareness of early education

- Rising awareness of early education Major Challenges - Rising interest in studying abroad

The rising interest in studying abroad is a significant challenge restricting market growth. There are significant costs associated with education in the UAE, particularly as regards higher education. Several students are going on to obtain advanced skills and opportunities in foreign countries. The exposure of students to many learning opportunities is provided by studying outside the country. Scholarships are offered by the Government for students who wish to study abroad at a reputed foreign university. For example, every year the Ministry of Education grants 200 to 300 scholarships to UAE nationals to travel to various countries, including Australia, the UK, the US, and Japan. The Ministry of Higher Education's Shorik initiative helps high school graduates choose universities and majors when studying abroad. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By End-user, the market is classified into K-12 education and higher education. The market share growth by the K-12 education segment will be significant during the forecast period. Factors such as the fast growth of the economy, an increasing number of international migrants, and a surge in demand for quality English-medium education are contributing to this segment's growth. To stimulate the growth of the K-12 education segment during the forecast period, it is ensured by governments in Abu Dhabi , Dubai , Sharjah , and other emirates that any local children will be admitted to international schools free of charge. Primary and secondary schools in the UAE are using advanced digital technologies to enhance learning. Additionally, several initiatives have been undertaken to address the growing need to deploy advanced technologies in the K-12 system. For example, Alef Education, a private education technology company, provides technology-based education solutions at a school in Abu Dhabi. Hence, the increasing number of private schools offering high-quality education is expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments

Education Market Scope in UAE Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.55% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.26

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End-User

7 Market Segmentation by Ownership

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

