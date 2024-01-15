The Educators who Redefined American Education are Coming to Northwest Arkansas

The historic Lane Hotel in downtown Rogers will soon be the site of a new public charter school concept, created by some of the best teachers and leaders from BASIS, the nation's top charter school network.

ROGERS, Ark., Jan. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BASIS Ed, the esteemed education management organization overseeing the renowned BASIS Charter Schools network, proudly announces the inauguration of a groundbreaking educational venture: the School for Advanced Studies - Northwest Arkansas. Building on the stellar reputation of BASIS, which is recognized as the top charter network in America, this new innovative institution will introduce a distinctly liberal arts academic focus. Scheduled to commence its inaugural academic year in fall 2024, the School for Advanced Studies – Northwest Arkansas will revolutionize traditional learning paradigms with its emphasis on Socratic-style classroom discussions, seminars, and an immersive world liberal arts curriculum for grades 5-12.

The School for Advanced Studies - Northwest Arkansas embodies a commitment to high expectations for students, implementing excellent curriculum and curricular resources, and hiring exceptional teachers. The School for Advanced Studies - Northwest Arkansas academic model embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that has defined the best public charter schools in America.

The school is open enrollment – students do not need to pass any academic exams for entry, and any student can enroll. Indeed, the School for Advanced Studies is enrolling students in grades 5-9 right now, through February 20, 2024. If there are more applications than seats, a blind lottery will be held at the end of February, and a waiting list will be created for students and families who do not receive seats. While the school will initially teach students in 5th through 9th grade, it will grow by one grade level each year until it includes grades 5-12 as a full middle and high school institution.

The school has three events in January for prospective students and families, including an Information Session this week, on Thursday, January 18, 2024:

This week's Information Session on Thursday, January 18 th is at 6:00 p.m. at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 Southwest Citizens Circle, Bentonville, AR , 72712.

is at at the Bentonville Community Center, 1101 Southwest Citizens Circle, , 72712. There is also a Prospective Parent Coffee Chat on Friday, January 26 th at 2:00 p.m. , at Onyx Coffee Lab, 101 East Walnut St., Rogers, AR 72756.

at , at Onyx Coffee Lab, 101 East Walnut St., 72756. Finally, school leaders are holding a virtual Info Session for prospective families and students on Wednesday, January 31 st at 12:00 p.m.

at NOTE: Families can RSVP for any and all of these events at schoolforadvancedstudies.org/upcoming-events/

Who are the academic minds behind the School for Advanced Studies – Northwest Arkansas?

Led by the same cadre of educators who propelled BASIS Charter Schools to its pinnacle status, the School for Advanced Studies - Northwest Arkansas is poised to redefine excellence in education. The school's pioneering approach will prioritize high quality academics, student outcomes, and preparation for entry into top tier colleges and universities in an environment that encourages diverse viewpoints, critical thinking, and shared inquiry. High school students will have the unique opportunity to tailor their educational journey by selecting a "major" in high school, choosing between Humanities, Math and Science, or Fine Arts, allowing for a personalized and enriching experience.

"We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with the School for Advanced Studies - Northwest Arkansas. The school model may be newly created for Arkansas, but just as in the BASIS Charter Schools, our commitment to high expectations for students, implementing excellent curriculum and curricular resources, and hiring exceptional teachers remains unwavering," said Dr. Peter Bezanson, the CEO of BASIS Educational Ventures.

DeAnna Rowe, Arkansas Schools for Advanced Studies Executive Director, noted that "This new school model embodies the spirit of innovation and excellence that has defined the past and current success of these BASIS leaders and educators. I can't wait to see what our students can do!"

The new school, which was awarded its charter by the Arkansas Charter Authorizing Panel and then the State Board of Education in late summer, will be located at the former Lane Hotel location in downtown Rogers. The school currently at the Lane, Haas Hall Academy Rogers, will relocate after the current 2023-24 school year.

FOR MORE INFORMATION about the School for Advanced Studies – Northwest Arkansas, please visit https://schoolforadvancedstudies.org/ or http://www.polymathedco.com/

FOR INFORMATION about BASIS Educational Group, please visit basisedtx.com, or basised.com.

SOURCE BASIS Ed