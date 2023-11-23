The Eighth Annual EXPO GD: Sungrow Presents Latest Innovations to Fuel the Brazilian Distributed Generation Market

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, presented its latest PV inverter solutions tailored for the Brazilian distributed generation (DG) market at EXPO GD.

The EXPO GD is the largest distributed generation event in Latin America. Promoted by ABGD -- Brazilian Association of Distributed Generation, the event unites numerous knowledgeable minds to chart the future of the powerful industry and discuss future opportunities.

Sungrow Booth at EXPO GD 2023

Brazil has reached a milestone in its distributed-generation solar capacity, with a total of 24 GW at the end of September, according to the Brazilian energy regulator. Despite this, the market encounters challenges due to a lack of competitive financing and increasing price pressures. To navigate this period successfully, Sungrow, one of the industry's largest players, is prepared to upgrade its operations and innovate to offer new solutions to end consumers.

Tailored to the smaller distributed solar generation sector (micro-generation), with installation up to 75kVA, Sungrow presented diversified one-phase and three-phase solutions. Among these innovations is the SG15/20/25CX-P2-LV series designed specifically for the three-phase 220V micro-generation solar market. Boasting power ratings of 15/20/25 kW, these products feature a DC input current of 30A per MPPT and compatibility with larger format PV modules exceeding 550W.

The market for larger distributed generation (mini generation) projects is also increasing. Power plants exceeding 75 kVA can still be connected until the start of 2024 under the previous regulation (prior to Law 14,300). Sungrow also offers flexible choices with inverter power capacity of up to 333 kW for customers.

With a six-year presence in Brazil, Sungrow has built a dedicated team delivering comprehensive services such as sales, technical support, and after-sales assistance. According to its announcement during Intersolar South America 2023, its cumulative PV inverter orders contracted for Latin America hit 15 GW. Committed to understanding and aligning with customer needs, Sungrow empowers the renewable energy sector, contributing to the growth of clean energy solutions. The Company has solidified itself as a trusted partner in Brazil's evolving energy landscape, fostering sustainable development and innovation.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

SOURCE Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.