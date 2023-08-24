The Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe to grow by USD 48.11 million from 2021 to 2026 | The increasing adoption of EVs to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe is forecast to increase by USD 48.11 million from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.59%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the Increasing adoption of EVs, favorable regulatory policies related to EVs, and rising investment in EV charging infrastructure. Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market In Europe – Company Scope

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major companies, including ABB Ltd., Alfen NV, Allego BV, Amphenol Corp., BP Plc, ChargePoint Inc., EFACEC Power Solutions SGPS SA, Fujikura Co. Ltd., HUBER+SUHNER AG, ITT Inc., Lumberg Holding GmbH and Co. KG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sumitomo Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., Tesla Inc., Webasto SE, and Yazaki Corp.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of company inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and companies' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of companies to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize companies as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize companies as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market In Europe - Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by speed (slow charging, fast charging, and rapid charging) and geography (France, the UK, Germany, Norway, and the Rest of Europe)

The electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market share growth in Europe by the slow charging segment will be significant during the forecast period. Most slow chargers offer charging speeds between 3kW and 6kW and the time taken to charge an electric vehicle depends on the charging unit as well as the type of electric vehicle. Furthermore, slow chargers are mainly used to charge EVs overnight and are the most common type of EV charger. Despite these advantages, the segment is expected to lose market share due to the growing demand for fast chargers in the region. This is mainly because electric vehicle manufacturers and electric vehicle chargers are increasingly focusing on the challenges related to the range of electric vehicles.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy the report

Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market in Europe – Market Dynamics

Key Driver

The increasing adoption of EVs is a key factor driving market growth. The main factor that increases the use of electric vehicles is the ability to reduce or eliminate the use of gasoline or diesel., the implementation of policies such as increasing gasoline and diesel prices and direct subsidies for electric vehicles are also driving a significant portion of the population to switch to electric vehicles from mobile vehicles despite the high costs associated with electric vehicles. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trend - The emergence of connected EVs is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge - The strong dominance of ICE-powered vehicles is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report! - Request a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Electric Vehicle (EV) Charging Connector Market In Europe report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe between 2022 and 2026

between 2022 and 2026 Precise estimation of the size of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe across Europe

across A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of the electric vehicle (EV) charging connector market in Europe companies.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The electric vehicle (EV) charging cable market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.86% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,840.14 million. This EV charging cable market report extensively covers market segmentation by application (private charging and public charging), type (straight cable and coiled cable), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Fuel emission and efficiency regulations are the key factors driving the adoption of EVs and chargers.

The electric vehicle (EV) charging station market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 20.62% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecasted to increase by USD 19,024.88 million. This electric vehicle (EV) charging station market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (AC and DC), end-user (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). Government subsidies and incentives are notably driving the electric vehicle charging station market.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Speed

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio