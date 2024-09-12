THE EMPIRE STATE BUILDING LIGHTS UP TO CELEBRATE THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB'S 140TH ANNIVERSARY

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club® (AKC®) is excited to celebrate their 140th anniversary with the Empire State Building by lighting the skyscraper with their signature colors; blue and white. The AKC is the foremost source for all things dogs and continues to promote canine health and responsible dog ownership throughout the years.

"We are thrilled that The Empire State Building will be helping us celebrate 140 years of promoting responsible breeding and making dog sports accessible to a new generation of people," said AKC President and CEO Dennis Sprung. "We are incredibly proud of the work AKC has done thus far and are as motivated as ever to maintaining our mission."

The lighting ceremony will be held at The Empire State Building on September 16th at 3:00pm. The ceremony will include a visit from special canine guests and remarks from AKC President and CEO Dennis Sprung.

Be sure to look in the New York City sky Monday afternoon to celebrate this special anniversary with the American Kennel Club.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

